Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 23 in Latest Baseball America Top 25

A home loss to UT Martin on Wednesday cost the Crimson Tide a spot in the rankings this week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After starting the season 7-1, Alabama baseball is now No. 23 in the latest Baseball America Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Tide started out as No. 25 in the poll in the preseason, then rose to No. 22 after sweeping McNeese State in its opening weekend. However, a 9-4 home loss versus UT Martin last Wednesday ultimately cost Alabama, causing them to drop one spot in this week's poll.

In total, nine SEC teams rank in the top 25, with eight ranking higher than the Crimson Tide. As of this week, the SEC sits ranked first, second and third in the poll with Arkansas taking the top spot, followed by Mississippi State and Vanderbilt rounding out the top three.

Ole Miss is now ranked fifth, dropping a spot from last week. Florida, who was ranked first in last week's poll, dropped all the way down to seventh after losing two games to Miami and winning a close 10-9 game at home to Samford on Sunday.

LSU and South Carolina sit at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively, while Tennessee dropped from No. 17 down the Alabama's previous spot at No. 22.

Here is the latest Baseball America Top 25 after two full weeks of college baseball:

Baseball America Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Mississippi State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Louisville

5. Ole Miss 

6. Miami

7. Florida

8. Virginia

9. UCLA

10. TCU

11. Texas Tech

12. LSU

13. South Carolina

14. Georgia Tech

15. UC Santa Barbara

16. Virginia Tech

17. North Carolina

18. Boston College

19. East Carolina

20. Texas

21. Michigan

22. Tennessee

23. Alabama

24. Arizona

25. Oklahoma

