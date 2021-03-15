All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Baseball Rises to No. 22 in Latest Baseball America Top 25

The Crimson Tide moves up two spots after besting Stetson two games to one over the weekend
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is up two spots in the latest Baseball America Top 25 rankings.

After falling to No. 24 last week, the Crimson Tide is back up to No. 22 in the latest poll thanks to winning four out of its five games last week. Alabama defeated both South Alabama and Jacksonville State on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping its first game against Stetson 4-2 on Friday. The Crimson Tide bounced back on Saturday and Sunday, winning both of its games and taking the series from the Hatters.

Alabama now faces Troy on the road on Tuesday before opening SEC play this weekend at No. 1 Arkansas.

Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas tops the poll while Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss round out the top four teams. Florida currently sits at No. 6 while South Carolina is now No. 12. Tennessee finishes the list of SEC teams ahead of Alabama in the poll at No. 18.

Here is the latest Baseball America Top 25 poll:

Baseball America Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Mississippi State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Ole Miss

5. Miami

6. Florida

7. Texas Tech

8. Louisville

9. East Carolina

10. Texas

11. Georgia Tech

12. South Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. North Carolina

15. Notre Dame

16. Oregon 

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Pittsburgh

20. Michigan

21. Boston College 

22. Alabama

23. UCLA

24. Texas Christian

25. Oklahoma State

