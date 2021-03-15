Alabama Baseball Rises to No. 22 in Latest Baseball America Top 25
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is up two spots in the latest Baseball America Top 25 rankings.
After falling to No. 24 last week, the Crimson Tide is back up to No. 22 in the latest poll thanks to winning four out of its five games last week. Alabama defeated both South Alabama and Jacksonville State on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping its first game against Stetson 4-2 on Friday. The Crimson Tide bounced back on Saturday and Sunday, winning both of its games and taking the series from the Hatters.
Alabama now faces Troy on the road on Tuesday before opening SEC play this weekend at No. 1 Arkansas.
Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas tops the poll while Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss round out the top four teams. Florida currently sits at No. 6 while South Carolina is now No. 12. Tennessee finishes the list of SEC teams ahead of Alabama in the poll at No. 18.
Here is the latest Baseball America Top 25 poll:
Baseball America Top 25
1. Arkansas
2. Mississippi State
3. Vanderbilt
4. Ole Miss
5. Miami
6. Florida
7. Texas Tech
8. Louisville
9. East Carolina
10. Texas
11. Georgia Tech
12. South Carolina
13. Virginia Tech
14. North Carolina
15. Notre Dame
16. Oregon
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Pittsburgh
20. Michigan
21. Boston College
22. Alabama
23. UCLA
24. Texas Christian
25. Oklahoma State