Alabama Basketball Delivers Another Dominant Performance on International Tour

The Crimson Tide rolled over Lithuania's B-Team 120-61 in Paris Thursday evening.

The Crimson Tide is on a roll in Europe. 

For the second time in as many international games, Alabama won big. This time, the Crimson Tide beat Lithuania 120-61 behind 28 points from freshman Brandon Miller. Nimari Burnett and Darius Miles also finished in double figures for Alabama with 19 and 13 points respectively. 

Head coach Nate Oats went with a completely different starting lineup from the game one win against Spain Select with Dom Welch, Noah Gurley, Nick Pringle,  Burnett and Jaden Bradley getting the start Thursday for the game against the Lithuanians in Paris. 

The different lineup didn't seem to be a problem for the Crimson Tide in the 59-point win with balanced scoring coming from the starters and off the bench. 

It is the second game in a row that the highly-touted freshman Miller was the team's leading scorer. He led the Crimson Tide with 17 points and seven rebounds on Monday and 28 points against Lithuania. 

The team improves to 2-0 on the trip. Alabama's biggest challenge will come of the trip will come Friday against the Chinese National Team in Paris. China is ranked 29th in the FIBA World Basketball Rankings. For reference, Israel, who beat Auburn 95-86 on Monday, is ranked 42nd. The Crimson Tide will take on China at 12:30 p.m. CT Friday before making the journey back to the U.S beginning Sunday, Aug. 14. 

This story will be updated. 

