Alabama Basketball Arrives in Paris

Bonjour, Paris, and Viva la Tide!

Those were among some of the messages posted on social media on Wednesday after the Alabama men's basketball team arrived in France.

Paris is the final leg of the team's summer European trip, where the Crimson Tide will play two finals games before heading home.

Next up, Alabama will face the Lithuania Men’s “B” National Team on Thursday.

On Monday, freshman Brandon Miller scored a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds to lead six players in double-figures as Alabama cruised to a 108-64 victory over the Spain Select team in Barcelona.

Schedule

(All times local time)

Date TBA: Depart for Paris, France

Aug. 11: Game 2 - Alabama vs Lithuania Men's B Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 12: Game 3 - Alabama vs Chinese National Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 14: Depart Paris

Aug. 14: Arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 10 p.m. CT

Team Rosters

Alabama Basketball

Jaden Bradley - G

Mark Sears - G

Darius Miles - F



Rylan Griffen - G

Noah Gurley - F

Jahvon Quinerly - G

Dom Welch - G

Delaney Heard - G

Charles Bediako - C

Noah Clowney - F

Nick Pringle - F

Brandon Miller - F

Nimari Burnett - G

Adam Cottrell - G

Max Scharnowski - F

Kai Spears - G

Jaden Quinerly - G

Head Coach: Nate Oats

Known Injuries:

Jaden Bradley - Freshman Guard - Limited with Foot Injury

Nimari Burnett - Redshirt-Sophomore Guard - Slightly Limited with Knee Injury

Jahvon Quinerly - Senior Guard - Out with ACL Injury

FIBA

Chinese National Team

Sun Mingui - G

Zhao Rui - SG

Zhai Xiaochuan - SF

Gu Quan - SF

Wang Zhelin - C

Qi Zhou - C

Fan Ziming - C

Hu Mingxuan - PG

He Xining - SG

Fu Hao - C

Jiang Weize - PG

Xu Jie - PG

Head Coach: Du Feng-Du

Known Injuries: None

FIBA

Lithuania Men's B Team

Marius Grigonis - SF

Jonas Valanciunas - C

Domantas Sabonis - C

Gytis Masiulis - PF

Tomas Dimsa - SF

Rokas Jokubaitis - PG

Lukas Lekavicius - PG

Mantas Kalnietis - PG

Mindaugas Kuzminskas - PF/SF

Rokas Giedraitis - SF

Eimantas Bendzius - PF

Tadas Sedekerskis - PF

Arnas Butkevicius - SF

Regimantas Miniotas - C

Head Coach: Kestutis Kemzura

Known Injuries: None