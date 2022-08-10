Alabama Basketball Arrives in Paris
Bonjour, Paris, and Viva la Tide!
Those were among some of the messages posted on social media on Wednesday after the Alabama men's basketball team arrived in France.
Paris is the final leg of the team's summer European trip, where the Crimson Tide will play two finals games before heading home.
Next up, Alabama will face the Lithuania Men’s “B” National Team on Thursday.
On Monday, freshman Brandon Miller scored a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds to lead six players in double-figures as Alabama cruised to a 108-64 victory over the Spain Select team in Barcelona.
Schedule
(All times local time)
Date TBA: Depart for Paris, France
Aug. 11: Game 2 - Alabama vs Lithuania Men's B Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)
Aug. 12: Game 3 - Alabama vs Chinese National Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)
Aug. 14: Depart Paris
Aug. 14: Arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 10 p.m. CT
Team Rosters
Alabama Basketball
Jaden Bradley - G
Mark Sears - G
Darius Miles - F
Rylan Griffen - G
Noah Gurley - F
Jahvon Quinerly - G
Dom Welch - G
Delaney Heard - G
Charles Bediako - C
Noah Clowney - F
Nick Pringle - F
Brandon Miller - F
Nimari Burnett - G
Adam Cottrell - G
Max Scharnowski - F
Kai Spears - G
Jaden Quinerly - G
Head Coach: Nate Oats
Known Injuries:
Jaden Bradley - Freshman Guard - Limited with Foot Injury
Nimari Burnett - Redshirt-Sophomore Guard - Slightly Limited with Knee Injury
Jahvon Quinerly - Senior Guard - Out with ACL Injury
Chinese National Team
Sun Mingui - G
Zhao Rui - SG
Zhai Xiaochuan - SF
Gu Quan - SF
Wang Zhelin - C
Qi Zhou - C
Fan Ziming - C
Hu Mingxuan - PG
He Xining - SG
Fu Hao - C
Jiang Weize - PG
Xu Jie - PG
Head Coach: Du Feng-Du
Known Injuries: None
Lithuania Men's B Team
Marius Grigonis - SF
Jonas Valanciunas - C
Domantas Sabonis - C
Gytis Masiulis - PF
Tomas Dimsa - SF
Rokas Jokubaitis - PG
Lukas Lekavicius - PG
Mantas Kalnietis - PG
Mindaugas Kuzminskas - PF/SF
Rokas Giedraitis - SF
Eimantas Bendzius - PF
Tadas Sedekerskis - PF
Arnas Butkevicius - SF
Regimantas Miniotas - C
Head Coach: Kestutis Kemzura
Known Injuries: None