Alabama Basketball Dominates Spain Select Team, 108-64

Alabama basketball's trip to Europe started off with a victory on Monday, with the Crimson Tide utilizing solid shooting and depth to defeat the Spain Select Team in Barcelona, Spain by a score of 108-64.

Alabama's starting five consisted of guards Rylan Griffen and Mark Sears, center Charles Bediako and forwards Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller. While the stats for the game that have currently been released aren't official, early signs show that it was an excellent all-around performance for the Crimson Tide.

In total, Alabama shot 11 three-pointers compared to Spain's eight, also out-rebounding Spain 25-21. The Crimson Tide also recorded an impressive 26 steals compared to Spain's eight, but also turned the ball over 19 times.

Alabama jumped out to an early 27-20 lead by the end of the first quarter, but a 12-0 run by the Crimson Tide gave Alabama a lead that it ultimately never surrendered. The. 12-0 run was highlighted by a three from Miller, who finished the game tied with Griffen for the team lead with 19 points.

At halftime, the Crimson Tide were up 56-33, and the lead only grew from there.

While the action on the court wasn't available for fans to watch on television or stream, the game's stats were recorded on the Swish app and gave fans a chance to watch the game unfold via stats play-by-play. However, one of the most memorable occurrences of the game was an error by the app itself, which accidentally listed Miller as 'David Diaz Herrero', giving Alabama fans all the fuel it needed to start up a new Alabama basketball legend.

The highly productive day for Miller only made the hilarious mistake even more memorable.

Miller began the second half with a dunk, spurring the Crimson Tide forward to an 85-52 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. With Alabama having a large lead, head coach Nate Oats began to rotate more players in and take advantage by giving his players minutes on the court. In total, 10 players recorded double-digit minutes.

The game concluded with Alabama storming away with a 108-64 win. Miller played the most minutes with 20.37, adding six rebounds and two assists to his 19 points. Griffen recorded four rebounds and five assists with his 15 points, while Clowney had 12 points, three rebounds and six steals.

Guard Dom Welch scored 11 points in his 13 minutes on the court, and fellow guard Nimari Burnett capped off the Crimson Tide's double-digit points scorers with 10 along with five assists. Sears registered eight points and four assists, while guard Jaden Bradley had seven points and two assists in 19 minutes of action.

Alabama still has two more games remaining on its summer tour, with both games being played in Paris, France. Up next, the Crimson Tide will take on the Lithuania Men's B National Team on Aug. 11 (7:30 p.m. Paris Time), then will play against the Chinese Men's National Team on Aug. 12 (also 7:30 p.m. Paris Time).