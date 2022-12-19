Alabama Basketball Falls in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

After suffering its second loss of the season over the weekend to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, Alabama basketball fell five spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide also fell five spots in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, dropping from No. 5 to No. 10.

The Crimson Tide now sits at a 9-2 record heading into its final non-conference game of 2022, a home game against Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Around the rest of the SEC in the AP Top 25, Tennessee fell two spots to No. 8 after losing at Arizona, making the Volunteers the highest-ranked SEC team this week. Alabama sits at No. 9, with Arkansas just behind it at No. 10.

At 11-0, Mississippi State moved up two spots to No. 15 while Kentucky dropped six spots down to No. 19 after losing at UCLA. Auburn is the lowest SEC team ranked in the poll at No. 23.

In the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC team at No 8, followed by Alabama at No. 10. Tennessee comes in at No. 11, while Mississippi State and Kentucky reside at Nos. 15 and 16, respectively.

Auburn is once again the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 24.

Here's the full AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll for Week 7 of the college basketball season:

AP Top 25 - December 19, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (11-0) 1,502 (40)

2. UConn (12-0) 1,482 (21)

3. Houston (11-1) 1,374

4. Kansas (10-1) 1,290

5. Arizona (10-1) 1,269

6. Virginia (8-1) 1,195

7. Texas (9-1) 1,064

8. Tennessee (9-2) 1,024

9. Alabama (9-2) 1,021

10. Arkansas (10-1) 1,004

11. Gonzaga (9-3) 895

12. Baylor (7-2) 873

13. UCLA (10-2) 871

14. Duke (10-2) 819

15. Mississippi State (11-0) 623

16. Illinois (8-3) 528

17. Wisconsin (9-2) 432

18. Indiana (8-3) 408

19. Kentucky (7-3) 370

20. TCU (9-1) 358

21. Virginia Tech (11-1) 297

22. Miami (FL) (11-1) 208

23. Auburn (9-2) 118

24. Marquette (9-3) 116

25. Arizona State (11-1) 98

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1.

USA Today Sports Coaches Poll - Week 7

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue 11-0 789 (24)

2. Connecticut 12-0 767 (7)

3. Houston 11-1 726

4. Kansas 10-1 693 (1)

5. Arizona 10-1 641

6. Virginia 8-1 638

7. Texas 9-1 573

8. Arkansas 10-1 519

9. UCLA 10-2 500

10. Alabama 9-2 481

11. Tennessee 9-2 480

12. Gonzaga 9-3 469

13. Baylor 8-2 468

14. Duke 10-2 439

15. Mississippi State 11-0 281

16. Kentucky 7-3 225

16. Illinois 8-3 225

18. Wisconsin 9-2 219

19. Texas Christian 9-1 180

20. Virginia Tech 11-1 175

21. Indiana 8-3 173

22. Miami-Florida 11-1 150

23. Maryland 8-3 94

24. Auburn 9-2 91

25. Marquette 9-3 89

Others receiving votes:

Ohio St. 45; West Virginia 37; Xavier 33; Arizona State 33; Iowa 30; New Mexico 21; Charleston 19; North Carolina 18; Iowa State 18; Memphis 15; Kansas State 13; Utah St. 9; San Diego St. 6; Saint Mary's 6; Southern California 4; Michigan St. 4; Texas Tech 3; Florida Atlantic 1.

