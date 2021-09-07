Alabama Basketball Forward Nimari Burnett Suffers Knee Injury

According to a report, Burnett injured his knee and will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball forward Nimari Burnett, who transferred to UA from Texas Tech this past offseason, has suffered a serious knee injury according to a report. Burnett will undergo further evaluation of his injury later in the day on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by Cecil Hurt of Tuscaloosa News.

This offseason, the Crimson Tide has already had one player undergo knee surgery in forward James Rojas. Rojas tore his ACL back in June and has been on the path to recovery since.

“We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as they come," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a statement back in June. “He had a similar injury two years ago on his right knee and responded well to the rehab process.

“I am confident that he will attack this rehab in an aggressive, similar fashion and will be surrounded by the best doctors, athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals to help him throughout the entire process. We are confident he will be available for us during the SEC season.”

While at Texas Tech, Burnett averaged 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12 games while coming off the bench. From the free-throw line, he shot 88.9 percent but struggled from the floor, shooting just 28 percent and hitting only four of 23 three-point attempts.

Should Burnett require surgery, the Crimson Tide will be down to just 11 players due to he and Rojas' absence. With Alabama basketball quickly approaching a season that contains one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, an injury to another key piece on the team's roster is the last thing Crimson Tide fans wanted to hear.