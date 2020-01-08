Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Live Updates: Alabama Hosts Mississippi State in SEC Home Opener

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - After a disappointing 104-98 loss in double overtime to Florida on Saturday, Alabama men's basketball (7-6) returns to Coleman Coliseum to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4) in its SEC home opener. 

Alabama enters this contest winners of five of its last seven and Mississippi State finds itself losers of two of its last three. 

According to BetOnline.Ag, the Crimson Tide is a three point favorite over the Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., CT on the SEC Network.

Pregame

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tide in Transition: Linebacker Corps Should go Back to Being Heart of Defense

Christopher Walsh

Alabama poised to go from having no experienced players at interior linebacker, to to it being the most experienced group

Crimson Corner: Josh Jacobs Gives Back

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama running back gives back to his family after a successful rookie season with the Oakland Raiders

Nick Saban Issues Statement on George Perles

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Issues Statement on George Perles

Derrick Henry Is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week... Again

Tyler Martin

The Titans star running back carried his team to an upset victory over the New England Patriots

Jerome Ford Enters Transfer Portal

Joey Blackwell

According to a report, the redshirt-freshman entered the portal Wednesday afternoon

Bounce Back? Alabama Basketball Can't Afford not to Against Mississippi State

Christopher Walsh

Rebounding figures to be critical during Crimson Tide's home SEC opener

National Title Announcers Comment on the Saban Blueprint for Coaching Success

Christopher Walsh

Even though Alabama and Nick Saban aren't in the National Championship Game, they're still being talked about by its announcers

Chris Stewart Celebrates Another Homecoming Behind the Microphone

Christopher Walsh

Alabama announcer to broadcast his first home game after spending months in the hospital due to complications from bypass surgery

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 8, 2020

Tyler Martin

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

It’s with heavy heart that Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa part ways

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa's press conference was as much an ending as a new beginning for the quarterback