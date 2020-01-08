Live Updates: Alabama Hosts Mississippi State in SEC Home Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - After a disappointing 104-98 loss in double overtime to Florida on Saturday, Alabama men's basketball (7-6) returns to Coleman Coliseum to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4) in its SEC home opener.

Alabama enters this contest winners of five of its last seven and Mississippi State finds itself losers of two of its last three.

According to BetOnline.Ag, the Crimson Tide is a three point favorite over the Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., CT on the SEC Network.

Pregame