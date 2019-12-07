Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Stephen F. Austin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama men's basketball (3-4) has returned from the Bahamas to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-1).
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.
The Crimson Tide is coming off of a stretch of games in the Battle For Atlantis tournament that saw a win over Southern Miss and two defeats to North Carolina and Iowa State.
The Lumberjacks are on a three-game winning streak that includes a victory over then No. 1 ranked Duke on Nov. 26.
Pregame
Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide: Javian Davis, Herbert Jones, Kira Lewis, Jr., Alex Reese, John Petty, Jr.
Starting lineup for the Lumberjacks: Kevon Harris, Roti Ware, John Comeaux, Gavin Kensmil, Nathan Bain.
First Half
- Davis wins the tip for the Crimson Tide.
- Lewis turns it over on the first possession, which leads to a Lumberjack layup on the other end.
- Davis has accounted for all three of Alabama's points early. SFA up 4-3 with 17:30 in the opening half.
- Jaden Shackelford is the first substitute off of the bench for the Crimson Tide.
- At the first media timeout, it is all tied up at five. Both teams have combined for seven turnovers and shot 2-8 from the field.