Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts Stephen F. Austin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama men's basketball (3-4) has returned from the Bahamas to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-1).

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a stretch of games in the Battle For Atlantis tournament that saw a win over Southern Miss and two defeats to North Carolina and Iowa State.

The Lumberjacks are on a three-game winning streak that includes a victory over then No. 1 ranked Duke on Nov. 26.

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide: Javian Davis, Herbert Jones, Kira Lewis, Jr., Alex Reese, John Petty, Jr.

Starting lineup for the Lumberjacks: Kevon Harris, Roti Ware, John Comeaux, Gavin Kensmil, Nathan Bain.

First Half