Alabama Basketball Moves up to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide moved up one spot following its win over Jackson State last week.

Alabama basketball will be playing in a top-25 matchup to open SEC play on Dec. 28.

On Monday morning, the Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll, shifting up to No. 8. Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are sitting at No. 21 after an 11-1 start to the season.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee is the highest-ranked team at No. 7, just one spot ahead of Alabama. Behind the Crimson Tide sits No. 9 Arkansas, followed by a 10-spot gap before No. 19 Kentucky is the next ranked SEC team.

Auburn is ranked No. 20 this week, followed by the No. 21 Bulldogs.

Check out below to see the full AP Top 25, with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll coming out later in the day on Monday.

AP Top 25 - December 26, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (12-0) 1,478 (40) 

2. UConn (13-0) 1,459 (20) 

3. Houston (12-1) 1,351 

4. Kansas (11-1) 1,299 

5. Arizona (12-1) 1,274 

6. Texas (10-1) 1,144 

7. Tennessee (10-2) 1,068 

8. Alabama (10-2) 1,067 

9. Arkansas (11-1) 1,017 

10. Gonzaga (10-3) 940 

11. UCLA (11-2) 906 

12. Baylor (9-2) 888 

13. Virginia (8-2) 861 

14. Miami (FL) (12-1) 658 

15. Wisconsin (9-2) 570 

16. Indiana (10-3) 513 

17. Duke (10-3) 500 

18. TCU (10-1) 480 

19. Kentucky (8-3) 439 

20. Auburn (10-2) 237 

21. Mississippi State (11-1) 215 

22. New Mexico (12-0) 147 

22. Xavier (10-3) 147 

24. West Virginia (10-2) 126 

25. North Carolina (9-4) 112 

Others receiving votes:

Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1.

This story will be updated with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll upon its release.

