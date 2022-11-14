Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Moves Up in AP, Coaches Polls

The Crimson Tide is one of six SEC teams ranked in the top-25.

After opening up the season with two double-digit wins, Alabama basketball is moving up in the polls. The Crimson Tide beat Longwood 75-54 in the season opener, and then turned around to beat Liberty 95-59 Friday night. 

In the latest round of the AP Poll released Monday morning, the Crimson Tide moved up two spots to No. 18. In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Alabama jumped up three spots to No. 16.

Alabama is one of six SEC teams ranked joining Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M and has games on the schedule with No. 2 Gonzaga and a potential matchup with No. 1 North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational during Thanksgiving week. 

Next up for Alabama is the first road test at South Alabama Tuesday night. 

AP Top 25 - College Basketball Week 2

(Ranking, team, record)

1. North Carolina (2-0)

2. Gonzaga (2-0)

3. Houston (2-0)

4. Kentucky (2-0)

5. Baylor (2-0)

6. Kansas (2-0)

7. Duke (2-0)

8. UCLA (2-0)

9. Arkansas (2-0)

10. Creighton (2-0)

11. Texas (2-0)

12. Indiana (2-0)

13. Auburn (2-0)

14. Arizona (2-0)

15. TCU (2-0)

16. Virginia (2-0)

17. San Diego State (2-0)

18. Alabama (2-0)

19. Illinois (2-0)

20. Michigan (2-0)

21. Dayton (2-0)

22. Tennessee (1-1)

23. Texas Tech (2-0)

24. Texas A&M (2-0)

25. UConn (2-0)

Read More

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary's 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 2

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. North Carolina 2-0 775 (22)

2. Gonzaga 2-0 747 (7)

3. Houston 2-0 723 (2)

4. Kentucky 2-0 707 (1)

5. Kansas 2-0 662

6. Baylor 2-0 643

7. UCLA 2-0 575

8. Duke 2-0 567

9. Creighton 2-0 534

10. Arkansas 2-0 492

11. Texas 2-0 483

12. Arizona 2-0 379

13. Indiana 2-0 376

14. Virginia 2-0 323

15. Auburn 2-0 304

16. Alabama 2-0 265

17. Tennessee 1-1 249

18. Texas Christian 2-0 231

19. San Diego St. 2-0 222

20. Illinois 2-0 167

21. Michigan 2-0 155

22. Texas Tech 2-0 149

23. Dayton 2-0 139

24. Purdue 2-0 93

25. Michigan St. 1-1 62

Others receiving votes:

Ohio St. 60; Iowa 52; Connecticut 46; Villanova 44; Oregon 43; Texas A&M 25; Virginia Tech 20; Wisconsin 19; Miami-Florida 18; Saint Mary's 14; Xavier 10; Toledo 10; Saint Louis 10; Rutgers 4; Drake 2; Florida 1.

