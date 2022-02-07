Alabama Basketball Remains Unranked in AP Top 25, Receives 18 Voting Points

Only three teams in the Southeastern Conference were ranked in this week's AP Top 25, with Auburn ranking No. 1, Kentucky at No. 5 and Tennessee at No. 19.

After losing at No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky, Alabama basketball is once again unranked as the latest edition of the AP Top 25 was released on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide garnered a total of 18 voting points, seventh-most in teams ranked outside the top 25.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Auburn remains the top-ranked team in the country with a total of 1,506 points and 48 first-place votes. Kentucky is the second-highest SEC team, coming in at No. 5.

All the way down at No. 19 is the third and final SEC team ranked in the AP Top 25 in Tennessee. While not ranked, Arkansas received 74 voting points — good for second-best among teams outside the top 25 — while LSU tallied 11 points.

In the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama basketball was also unranked, but received 28 total voting points to finish fourth-best outside of the top 25 teams.

Auburn fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll despite defeating both Alabama and Georgia last week. Meanwhile, Kentucky rose three spots from No. 7 to No. 4.

Tennessee is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 18. Arkansas received one less voting point than Alabama with 27, while LSU received four points.

Here is the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll for Week 14 of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - Feb. 7, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, conference, first-place votes)

1. Auburn (22-1) Southeastern 1,506 (48)

2. Gonzaga (19-2) West Coast 1,477 (13)

3. Purdue (20-3) Big Ten 1,329

4. Arizona (19-2) Pacific 12 1,300

5. Kentucky (19-4) Southeastern 1,288

6. Houston (20-2) American Athletic 1,205

7. Duke (19-3) Atlantic Coast 1,179

8. Kansas (19-3) Big 12 1,173

9. Texas Tech (18-5) Big 12 947

10. Baylor (19-4) Big 12 921

11. Providence (20-2) Big East 899

12. UCLA (16-4) Pacific 12 881

13. Illinois (17-5) Big Ten 818

14. Wisconsin (18-4) Big Ten 706

15. Villanova (17-6) Big East 634

16. Ohio State (14-5) Big Ten 628

17. Michigan State (17-5) Big Ten 536

18. Marquette (16-7) Big East 522

19. Tennessee (16-6) Southeastern 377

20. Texas (17-6) Big 12 294

21. USC (19-4) Pacific 12 278

22. Saint Mary's (19-4) West Coast 185

23. Murray State (22-2) Ohio Valley 178

24. Connecticut (15-6) Big East 118

25. Xavier (16-6) Big East 91

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Feb. 7, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 19-2 786 (18)

2. Auburn 22-1 782 (14)

3. Purdue 20-3 698

4. Kentucky 19-4 682

5. Arizona 19-2 666

6. Duke 19-3 649

7. Houston 20-2 605

8. Kansas 19-3 602

9. Texas Tech 18-5 481

10. Baylor 19-4 478

11. Providence 20-2 477

12. UCLA 16-4 424

13. Illinois 17-5 411

14. Wisconsin 18-4 389

15. Villanova 17-6 368

16. Ohio St. 14-5 308

17. Michigan St 17-5 280

18. Tennessee 16-6 231

19. Marquette 16-7 193

20. Texas 17-6 157

21. USC 19-4 148

22. Saint Mary's 19-4 89

23. Connecticut 15-6 85

24. Murray St. 22-2 68

25. Wake Forest 19-5 51

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; LSU 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2.