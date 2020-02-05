Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Cites "Two Different Styles" After 69-68 Victory Over Alabama

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The University of Alabama men's basketball team's 69-68 loss to Tennessee on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum featured a tale of two halves and two different playing styles. 

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and his squad want to step their foot on the gas and go fast. They want to shoot a lot of 3-pointers and score quickly in transition. 

On the other hand, Volunteers coach Rick Barnes and his bunch want to slow it down and play in half court sets and grind opponents down. 

In the first half, the Crimson Tide got whatever it wanted from 3-point range, making 7-of-16 attempts, in route to a 40-32 lead at intermission. Overall, the Crimson Tide hit 15 of its 29 attempts from the field, which was good for 51 percent. 

That is exactly how Oats wants his offense to run. 

But, in the second half, the shots were not failing for the Crimson Tide as it only made four-of-11 from deep and finished 39 percent from the field. The Volunteers were able to control the glass, out rebounding the Crimson Tide, 24-14.

Unfortunately, for Alabama's sake, the extra possessions the Volunteers got thanks to the eight turnovers by the Crimson Tide and domination on the boards - meant Tennessee was going to play its style in the final 20 minutes. 

The Volunteers' grind it out style certainly frustrated Alabama, causing the Crimson Tide to have three players foul out within three minutes of each. The visitors out shot the home team at the free-throw line, 32-8. 

"We want to play from the rim out," Barnes said. "That's what we told them at halftime, we had to put the ball on the block, but that's our team. I think Nate [Oats] has done a great job with this team. I think they play hard. He is a terrific coach, but it is two different styles." 

The Coleman Coliseum crowd was lively once again for the second leg of a two-game home stand. Alabama's student section, "Crimson Chaos," led chants throughout the evening, but one that stood out in particular was, when Tennessee redshirt junior John Fulkerson got to the free-throw line or touched the ball. 

"Cut your hair, cut your hair!"

Fulkerson, with his long dark hair, made six of his eight attempts at the charity stripe and finished with 22 points. After the game, he said the jeers did not affect him to much. 

"It is something you look forward to with away games," Fulkerson said. "I think it is really fun and it is ironic because they were chanting for me to get a haircut and four days ago, I actually set up an appointment to get one. So I had to tell them [UA students] afterwards that I was getting one soon, not because of them, but because I made the personal choice to get one."

In his response, Barnes joked with the Kingsport, Tenn., native saying, "If they [UA students] saw you with short hair, they would not be saying that.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 4

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

ablailock

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Tennessee

Alabama (12-9, 4-4 SEC) aims to get back in win column against the Volunteers

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball to Appear at least 16 Times on National TV in 2020

Crimson Tide will have 12 SEC games broadcasted along with non-conference games against Washington, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Team USA

UA_Athletics

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Tennessee Basketball 69, Alabama 68

Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell analyze the Crimson Tide's 69-68 loss to the Volunteers

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Falls to Tennessee 69-68 in Physical Game

The Crimson Tide recorded 26 fouls compared to the Volunteers' 14 on Tuesday night

Joey Blackwell

Alabama’s National Signing Day Storylines

Announcement times have been set for all of Alabama's remaining targets

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball to Play Nine Games on National Television in 2020

SEC Network will air eight contests with ESPNU broadcasting one matchup for the Crimson Tide

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of Herb Jones' Injury, Where Alabama Goes From Here, and Crimson Tide Baseball Preview

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Super Bowl Champion Reggie Ragland is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland recorded 23 tackles and two sacks in 14 games for the Kansas City Chiefs this season

Tyler Martin

In-State 2021 Four-Star Linebacker Ian Jackson After Alabama Visit: "They Left a Big Impression on Me"

Alabama offered one of the state's best players over the weekend at Junior Day

Tyler Martin