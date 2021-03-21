Alabama Basketball's Josh Primo A "Game-Time Decision" Against Maryland

INDIANAPOLIS — When speaking with the media on Sunday afternoon, University of Alabama coach Nate Oats described Josh Primo as a game-time decision for the Crimson Tide's bout with Maryland on Monday night.

"We didn't have a live practice today so he couldn't go live yet," Oats said. "I mean, he is getting better. He's doing more and more stuff in practice. We'll see. He'll probably be a game-time decision. We were pushing to get him back by this game and our trainer is pretty good. We will see how he feels in the morning. We'll go through shootaround and make a decision closer to game time."

Pirmo has missed the Crimson Tide's last three games versus Tennessee, LSU and Iona in the first round of the NCAA tournament after suffering a sprained MCL in the SEC quarterfinals against Mississippi State.

The native Canadian did go through warm-ups before Alabama's 68-55 win over the Gaels on Saturday wearing a compression knee sleeve. If the Crimson Tide gets by the Terrapins, Oats is confident his All-SEC Freshman honoree will be back on the court in some fashion.

"If he doesn't play tomorrow and we can get through tomorrow, I think he would 100 percent would play. Barring a setback, he would play next weekend," Oats added.

Junior guard Keon Ellis has started in place of Primo.

“His mentality has been great,” guard Jaden Shackelford said of Primo last week. “The second after he got injured, he’s been pushing himself to get better and try to be back as soon as possible. He’s attacking his rehab, and he’s getting better every day. I’m glad to see him pushing that."