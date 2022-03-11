Alabama Blows Double-Digit Second-Half Lead in SEC Tournament Opener to Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide was outscored 46-25 over the final 14 minutes of the game to be eliminated from its first game at the SEC Tournament.

TAMPA, Fla. — Whistles abounded and 3-point shots did not in Alabama's SEC Tournament opener against Vanderbilt.

Behind 45 free throw attempts, the Commodores mounted a second-half comeback to eliminate the defending SEC Champs 82-76 in Amelie Arena Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide had just built its largest lead of the game at 51-36 and visions of facing Big Blue in the quarterfinals started to appear. The Alabama players were quickly snapped back to reality by a 19-5 run for Vanderbilt to help the Commodores take their first lead of the game at 57-56.

From that point on, it was a back-and-forth affair until a 3-pointer from Myles Stute with 1:20 left served as the dagger to give Vanderbilt a two-possession lead at 76-71 from which the Crimson Tide could never recover.

Unlike the first matchup against the Commodores, when Alabama shot 88 percent from the free throw line, it shot 59 percent Thursday against Vanderbilt and seemed to miss at least one attempt at every trip to the line.

Outside of Jaden Shackelford shooting 6-16 from beyond the arc, the rest of the team combined to make two of 22 3-point attempts. Shackelford led Alabama in scoring with 21 points, but was limited by foul trouble in the second half and fouled out with around a minute to go.

Vanderbilt was led in scoring by Scotty Pippin Jr. with 26 points aided by 21 free throw attempts. Stute was lethal behind the 3-point line with six made shots, including the late dagger. He added 18 points for the Commodores.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an 8-0 lead capped by a thundering dunk from Darius Miles that helped set the tone for an aggressive first half for Alabama.

The defense was fantastic in the first half, holding Vanderbilt to just six made field goals as Alabama took a 38-28 lead into halftime.

Things quickly shifted a little over five minutes into the second half, and Alabama's run in Tampa is cut short with the loss to the Commodores.

