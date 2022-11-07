Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff named six players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 32-31 overtime loss at LSU. A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.

Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Six Players of the Week following LSU Contest

Two apiece on offense, defense and special teams were recognized.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff selected six players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s top-15 matchup at LSU last weekend. Ja’Corey Brooks and Jahmyr Gibbs on offense; Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Baton Rouge.

OFFENSE

Ja’Corey Brooks

Targeted a game-high and season-high 17 times

Paced the Tide with 97 yards and a touchdown across his seven catches

Found the end zone from 41 yards away for the score

Jahmyr Gibbs

Contributed a game-high 163 all-purpose yards

Led the Tide running backs with 15 carries for 99 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per tote

Added a team-leading eight receptions totaling 64 yards





DEFENSE

Brian Branch

Recorded nine tackles to rank second on the Tide defense

Also broke up one pass and pressured the quarterback one time

DeMarcco Hellams

Tied his career-best total for tackles with 12, including a team-high nine solo stops

Recorded one tackle for loss (-1 yard) as part of UA’s season-high 11 in the game

SPECIAL TEAMS

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Continued his consistent play on special teams to earn recognition from the coaches for a second straight week and the third time this season

Will Reichard