Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU

A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.

OFFENSE

Ja’Corey Brooks

  • Targeted a game-high and season-high 17 times
  • Paced the Tide with 97 yards and a touchdown across his seven catches
  • Found the end zone from 41 yards away for the score
Jahmyr Gibbs

  • Contributed a game-high 163 all-purpose yards
  • Led the Tide running backs with 15 carries for 99 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per tote
  • Added a team-leading eight receptions totaling 64 yards

DEFENSE

Brian Branch

  • Recorded nine tackles to rank second on the Tide defense
  • Also broke up one pass and pressured the quarterback one time

DeMarcco Hellams

  • Tied his career-best total for tackles with 12, including a team-high nine solo stops
  • Recorded one tackle for loss (-1 yard) as part of UA’s season-high 11 in the game

SPECIAL TEAMS

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

  • Continued his consistent play on special teams to earn recognition from the coaches for a second straight week and the third time this season

Will Reichard

  • Accumulated 13 points on a career-high tying four made field goals to go with one PAT
  • Hit from 29, 36, 38 and 46 yards away with his final field goal tying the game up to send it to overtime
  • Became Alabama’s all-time points leader with his final three-point make of the night
  • Added six kickoffs for 382 yards and two touchbacks

