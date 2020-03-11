Alabama Baseball Dismantles UAB in Final Game Before SEC Play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was just that kind of night for the Alabama bats.

All nine starters recorded an RBI in the team's final test before conference play this weekend, defeating UAB, 13-7, at Regions Field on Tuesday night.

Crimson Tide coach Brad Bohannon and his squad recorded 10 hits and took advantage of 11 walks and five hit batters from six different Blazers pitchers.

"I was just really glad to get a win tonight," Bohannon said. "I thought the game was a little sloppy on both sides at times. I was concerned about young team thinking about SEC play, but I am just happy to go on the road and get a win."

From the onset, the No. 21 ranked Crimson Tide (16-1) opened the scoring in the first inning with a RBI double from junior outfielder Tyler Gentry that scored senior utility man Brett Auerbach.

In the second, Auerbach showed off his wheels, pulling off the elusive double steal when he caught Blazers third baseman Pate Fullerton napping, when he took off from second to head to third.

"If they are going to give me something, I am going to take it," Auerbach said. "That is basically what my mindset is. I am looking for any edge I can get."

Auerbach made the highlight play of the evening as he finished with three stolen bases, one hit, and drew two walks.

The contest really broke wide open in the third inning when the Crimson Tide plated six runs on only two hits.

In the top half of that inning, the Crimson Tide scored runs on five consecutive at bats. Freshman Owen Diodati crushed a ball to right center field for a two-run double that pushed Alabama's lead to 7-0.

Diodati also added a single in the eighth. He finished 2-4 with one run scored and also drew two walks.

Things got even worse for the Blazers in the top of the fifth inning when redshirt sophomore catcher Sam Praytor launched a three-run homer over the left center field wall, scoring Jackson Tate and Myles Austin, extending the Crimson Tide's advantage to 10-0.

Crimson Tide pitcher Landon Green gave up all three of the Blazers (7-9) earned runs due to a Jess Davis three-run bomb to left field that brought Justin Wiley and Chandler Simpson home to score.

Green was one of seven different pitchers that the Crimson Tide used in tonight's contest. Sophomore righty Tyler Ras got his first start of the season and only went one inning after being replaced by junior right-hander Garret Rukes.

Rukes was credited with the win. He went three innings, only giving up one hit after facing 11 batters. It was the Coconut Creek, Fla. native's second victory of the season.

The Blazers made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth when they drove in four unearned runs on three hits and two Crimson Tide errors, but ultimately, senior Kyle Cameron shut it down in the ninth, retiring three of the final four batters faced to seal the victory for the visitors.

SEC play awaits this Alabama team over the weekend starting with a three-game series against Missouri on Friday back at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

At the same point in the season last year, the Crimson Tide had a record of 16-2, but ended up finished 30-26 with a record of 7-23 in conference play. Auerbach says this team feels different and more prepared to make a run in, arguably, the nation's hardest conference.

"Our confidence level is really high," Auerbach said. "I think we are in a really spot and I think we are going to take it Missouri this weekend. I am looking forward to it. We are going to give them all we got and compete our tails off."