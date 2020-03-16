Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Reportedly Contacting Multiple Players in the Transfer Portal

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

With the rest of the season cancelled, University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats and his staff are diligently at work, recruiting players in the transfer portal.  

For starters, Virginia Tech's leading scorer, rising sophomore Landers Nolley II, has entered the portal, and one of the teams, reportedly, who have been in contact with the 6-foot-7, 230 pound wing is the Crimson Tide per Stadium's Jeff Goodman. 

Nolley finished his redshirt-freshman campaign with 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

Goodman also reported that Georgetown will likely get Nolley's first visit whenever the on-campus recruiting suspension is lifted. 

Next up is Quinnipac forward Kevin Marfo. The 6-foot-8, 245 pound forward finished his junior season, averaging 10.2 points and led the nation in rebounding with 13.3 a game. 

Fox Sports' Aaron Torres is reporting that Alabama has had contact along with UConn, Rhode Island, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, and Memphis, among others. Marfo is immediately eligible to play next year. 

Landing a big man like Marfo would definitely help solve some of the Crimson Tide's problems underneath the basket in the 2020-2021 season. 

Alabama has also been in contact with Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton, who just finished his sophomore year with the Shockers. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during the 2019-2020 campaign. Burton also shot an admirable 44 percent from the field. 

Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers has reported that the Crimson Tide, along with LSU, Iowa State, NC State, Cincinnati, Creighton, among others, are schools Burton has heard from since landing in the portal.  

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mark Barron Released by Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Crimson Tide All-American a free agent again in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Blog by Joey Blackwell

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell dives into life in Tuscaloosa during the Alabama athletics hiatus

Joey Blackwell

Titans, Cardinals use Tags on Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake

Derrick Henry will remain with the Titans, who have until July 15th to reach a long-term deal

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Pat Trammell

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Tanesha Lucoe is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The freshman women's diver from Victoria, British Columbia is the first female diver at Alabama to attend the NCAA Championships since 2014

Joey Blackwell

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 16, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

An Open Letter to our Readers ...

BamaCentral to continue to be all things Crimson Tide during the ongoing international crisis

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

2020 All-State Basketball Teams

The 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State high school basketball teams, honorable mentions and coaches of the year:

Christopher Walsh

Video of the Day: The NFL's New Collective Bargaining Agreement

The NFL has a new collective bargaining agreement, that will go through 2030

Christopher Walsh