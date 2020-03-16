With the rest of the season cancelled, University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats and his staff are diligently at work, recruiting players in the transfer portal.

For starters, Virginia Tech's leading scorer, rising sophomore Landers Nolley II, has entered the portal, and one of the teams, reportedly, who have been in contact with the 6-foot-7, 230 pound wing is the Crimson Tide per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Nolley finished his redshirt-freshman campaign with 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Goodman also reported that Georgetown will likely get Nolley's first visit whenever the on-campus recruiting suspension is lifted.

Next up is Quinnipac forward Kevin Marfo. The 6-foot-8, 245 pound forward finished his junior season, averaging 10.2 points and led the nation in rebounding with 13.3 a game.

Fox Sports' Aaron Torres is reporting that Alabama has had contact along with UConn, Rhode Island, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Texas A & M, Florida, and Memphis, among others. Marfo is immediately eligible to play next year.

Landing a big man like Marfo would definitely help solve some of the Crimson Tide's problems underneath the basket in the 2020-2021 season.

Alabama has also been in contact with Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton, who just finished his sophomore year with the Shockers. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during the 2019-2020 campaign. Burton also shot an admirable 44 percent from the field.

Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers has reported that the Crimson Tide, along with LSU, Iowa State, NC State, Cincinnati, Creighton, among others, are schools Burton has heard from since landing in the portal.