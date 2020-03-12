Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part Two, It's All About Offense

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martinand editor Christopher Walsh dive into Alabama's offense as the two wrap up the spring football preview on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

The main topic of discussion is the starting quarterback battle. Is it Mac Jones' to lose? Where does Taulia Tagovailoa come in at? How will Bryce Young look in a crimson and white uniform? 

With senior Najee Harris returning, Alabama has a strong case for best running back stable in the country. How much will Trey Sanders, who returns from injury, factor into the offense? 

Along with the running backs, the offensive line should be a huge asset in 2020 with four returning starters. The question is, who replaces Jedrick Wills at right tackle?

Lastly, with Devonta Smith returning and Jaylen Waddle back as a junior, who becomes the third main receiver? Could it be Tyrell Shavers, John Metchie, or Slade Bolden?  

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. Make sure to like and subscribe on whatever platform you are using. As always, thank you for the support. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Barrett Jones, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Cory Reamer, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part One, Analyzing the Defense

