Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 6, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Oreo Day 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule 

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Georgia 68, Alabama 61 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • Last night, former Crimson Tide football standout and current New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. The arrest took place as Williams was boarding a plane at LaGuardia airport. He was carrying a glock 19 pistol according to the police.
  • Former Alabama wide reciever Derek Kief is joining Mike Locksley's staff at Maryland as a graduate assistant. 
  • Ashley Miles Greig was honored at halftime of the Crimson Tide's second round defeat to Georgia in the SEC tournament on Thursday. She was a gymnast for Alabama from 2003 to 2006 and won four national championships during her career. 
  • Crimson Tide wheelchair basketball getting some national attention from ESPN: 
  • Dre Kirkpatrick could be cut from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason in an attempt to clear some cap space per Cincy Jungle. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

183 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 6, 1950: Johnny Musso was born in Birmingham, Ala.

March 6, 1971: John Hannah, the standout offensive lineman and wrestler, became the first Southeastern Conference track and field athlete to throw the shot put more than 60 feet when he hit 60-1 in a dual meet with LSU. Hannah also won the discus with a throw of 177-9. Meanwhile, another football player, Jim Krapf, was also the star heavyweight on the wrestling team. Hannah was the only man ever to defeat Krapf, at an open invitational meet the previous year. 

March 6, 1982: Alabama beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena to win the SEC Basketball Tournament, 48-46. It was the Crimson Tide’s second SEC tournament championship, but the program’s first since 1934.

The scoresheet from Alabama's win over Kentucky to win the 1982 SEC Tournament at Rupp Arena.
Courtesy Jimmy Bank

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

March 6: “He was not a warm and fuzzy guy with his players. He worked you hard and pushed you hard. He kept a good deal of distance. His motivating style was more an intimidating presence. It took players being away from him and growing up and getting into adulthood for them to truly appreciate him." — Johnny Musso on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in Eli Gold's book "Bear's Boys." 

We'll leave you with this ...

