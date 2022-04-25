Skip to main content

Alabama DB Kaine Williams Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt-freshman saw playing time on special teams against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP title game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-freshman defensive back Kaine Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

A former four-star recruit, Williams saw action in one game over the course of the 2021 season, where he saw playing time on special teams for the Crimson Tide against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship Game. Williams recorded no stats during his time on the field.

A product of John Ehret High School in Louisiana, Williams was ranked 170th nationally on the 247Sports Composite. He was listed as the No. 10 safety and nationally and the No. 7 player out of the state of the Louisiana. During his senior season at John Ehret, Williams recorded 52 tackles — including 10 for loss — along with seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Over his four years at John Ehret, Williams totaled 13 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He opted to attend Alabama, but also received offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams is the 24th Alabama football player to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason. Of those 24 players, nine of them were Williams' teammates on defense, including fellow defensive back Marcus Banks who has since transferred to Mississippi State.

Of the 24 Alabama players who have entered their names into the portal this offseason — on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football — 16 have either joined a new program or have stepped away from playing college football.

Gallery: Alabama DB Kaine Williams

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kaine Williams (49) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kaine Williams

Alabama softball at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Sunday Saves Alabama on the Diamond

By Joey Blackwell56 minutes ago
Evan Neal, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after Williams scored a touchdown against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory
All Things Bama

Matching All 32 NFL Teams with Alabama Draft Prospects

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Herb Jones Pelicans
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 25, 2022

By Clayton Connick13 hours ago
Montana Fouts at A&M
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Bounces Back to Take Series Finale from Texas A&M

By Katie Windham22 hours ago
Grayson Hitt, Alabama pitcher
All Things Bama

Brilliant Start by Grayson Hitt Lifts Alabama Baseball Past No. 14 Georgia, 3-0

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Grayson Hitt
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Series Finale)

By Joey BlackwellApr 24, 2022
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball at Texas A&M (Series Finale)

By Katie WindhamApr 24, 2022