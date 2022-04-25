Alabama DB Kaine Williams Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt-freshman saw playing time on special teams against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP title game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-freshman defensive back Kaine Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

A former four-star recruit, Williams saw action in one game over the course of the 2021 season, where he saw playing time on special teams for the Crimson Tide against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship Game. Williams recorded no stats during his time on the field.

A product of John Ehret High School in Louisiana, Williams was ranked 170th nationally on the 247Sports Composite. He was listed as the No. 10 safety and nationally and the No. 7 player out of the state of the Louisiana. During his senior season at John Ehret, Williams recorded 52 tackles — including 10 for loss — along with seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Over his four years at John Ehret, Williams totaled 13 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He opted to attend Alabama, but also received offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Williams is the 24th Alabama football player to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason. Of those 24 players, nine of them were Williams' teammates on defense, including fellow defensive back Marcus Banks who has since transferred to Mississippi State.

Of the 24 Alabama players who have entered their names into the portal this offseason — on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football — 16 have either joined a new program or have stepped away from playing college football.