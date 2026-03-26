What Alabama Has to Do to Beat No. 1 Michigan

CHICAGO–– Only three teams have been able to take down Michigan this season, and the Wolverines have won their first two NCAA tournament games by an average margin of 22 points. No. 1 Michigan stands in No. 4 Alabama's path to its third straight Sweet 16 appearance.

There's a reason Michigan is a 1-seed and has been one of the best teams in the country all season long. Obviously, it's going to be a big challenge for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. Oats provided a list of things it will take to beat the Wolverines

"We're going to have to execute the game plan," Oats said Thursday. "We're going to have to make some shots. We're going to have to take care of the ball. We're going to have to find a way to rebound. If we do that, we're going to have a chance to beat this team.”

Michigan has one of the best frontcourts in the country highlighted by Big 10 Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, who averages 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen has been challenged by the coaching staff all year to increase his rebounding, and it is definitely a focus as the Crimson Tide prepares to face the Wolverines.

"For sure I’m going to have to rebound," Bol Bowen said. "Have to , have to rebound and defend and protect the paint. Obviously it’s a bigger team, and they do those three things really well, so those are the three things we’ve got to focus on for sure.”

Alabama starting forward Aiden Sherrell said he will have to be a presence in the post for his team on both offense and defense. London Jemison said the Tide will have to be "dialed in on defense." Michigan is 11th in the country in scoring with 87.4 points per game.

"They’re big, they’re real big," Alabama's Amari Allen said of Michigan. "They’re bigger than us at pretty much every position. We’re going to have to out-tough them, play our game. We’re going to have to make them uncomfortable."

The Crimson Tide made 19 3-pointers in the 90-65 Round of 32 win over No. 5 Texas Tech. It was also one of the Crimson Tide's best defensive performances of the season. Alabama will need a similar performance on both ends of the floor if it wants the chance of pulling off an upset of the No. 1 seed.

"I think we're playing our best basketball and have to play even significantly a lot better than to beat Michigan," Oats said. "But I do think we're presenting in the right direction at the right time like we've tended to do here in this program."

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