Alabama Dominates 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards

Herbert Jones was named Player of the Year while Nate Oats was named Coach of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball dominated the SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards on Tuesday, taking home eight honors on Tuesday.

Senior wing Herbert Jones took home the most honors, being named both the SEC Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named First-Team All SEC as well as to this year's All-Defensive Team.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats was also named Coach of the Year by the conference. In just his second season at Alabama, Oats led the team to an overall 21-6 record and a regular-season SEC title. The team will compete as the No. 1 seed in this week's SEC Tournament and is slated to appear in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

Joining Jones on the First Team All-SEC is senior guard John Petty Jr. Petty opted to return for his senior season rather than take part in last year's NBA draft and was the team's best three-point shooter in the 2020-2021 season, accounting for 64 threes.

Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford was named Second Team All-SEC. This season, Shackelford leads the team in points by a considerable margin with 390 and is shooting .408 from the floor.

Freshman guard Josh Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Primo has seen action in 27 of Alabama's game this year and has started in 18 of those games. In his 27 games, Primo has averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per appearance.

Here is the full list of honors issued by the SEC on Tuesday:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Individual Awards

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama