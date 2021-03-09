Alabama Dominates 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball dominated the SEC Men's Basketball Postseason Awards on Tuesday, taking home eight honors on Tuesday.
Senior wing Herbert Jones took home the most honors, being named both the SEC Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named First-Team All SEC as well as to this year's All-Defensive Team.
Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats was also named Coach of the Year by the conference. In just his second season at Alabama, Oats led the team to an overall 21-6 record and a regular-season SEC title. The team will compete as the No. 1 seed in this week's SEC Tournament and is slated to appear in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.
Joining Jones on the First Team All-SEC is senior guard John Petty Jr. Petty opted to return for his senior season rather than take part in last year's NBA draft and was the team's best three-point shooter in the 2020-2021 season, accounting for 64 threes.
Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford was named Second Team All-SEC. This season, Shackelford leads the team in points by a considerable margin with 390 and is shooting .408 from the floor.
Freshman guard Josh Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Primo has seen action in 27 of Alabama's game this year and has started in 18 of those games. In his 27 games, Primo has averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per appearance.
Here is the full list of honors issued by the SEC on Tuesday:
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Individual Awards
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama