Alabama F Noah Gurley to Return Next Season

Alabama's frontcourt will be receiving a boost of experience next season. Graduate transfer forward Noah Gurley recently decided to use his extra year of eligibility according to the Alabama head coach on the Nate Oats Show.

"He told us this past week that he is going to come back next year, so we are super happy to get him back," Oats said on his weekly show. "I think he is going to be dynamite next year with a year under his belt in the SEC, starting to really play well and come into his own here."

Gurley transferred from Furman prior to the 2021-22 season after facing Alabama as an opponent twice. He has made 11 starts on the season, including three of the last four games. Gurley is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with a season high 20 points and 10 rebounds against Tennessee on Dec. 29. He will be the most experienced player in Alabama's frontcourt next season.

The decision is timely with Senior Day coming up for the Crimson Tide on Saturday against South Carolina. Including Gurley, there are currently five players on the Alabama roster listed as seniors or graduate students. Oats said the other four— Keon Ellis, James Rojas, walk-ons Tyler Barnes and Britton Johnson— will be honored on senior day plus Jahvon Quinerly. The point guard is listed as a junior eligibility wise, but is currently in his fifth year of college.

With the COVID eligibility waiver, Oats acknowledged that things are not set in stone, but that the program is planning on this being the last season at Alabama for those Ellis, Rojas, Barnes, Johnson and Quinerly.

No. 24 Alabama has two home games remaining on the schedule against South Carolina Saturday at 5 p.m. and Texas A&M Wednesday at 6 p.m. before closing out the regular season at LSU on March 5.