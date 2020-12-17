Alabama Football Adds 24 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period

The Crimson Tide wrapped up National Early Signing Day with the additions of 24 new faces

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football announced the addition of 24 student-athletes to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The 24 high school players come from 11 states – Alabama (5), Florida (5), Texas (5), Maryland (2), Georgia (1) Louisiana (1), Michigan (1), Mississippi (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1) and Wisconsin (1).

Among the 24 players are:

Six five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com): Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, JC Latham, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner

Twenty-three of the 24 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

Nineteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: Kendrick Blackshire, James Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Ian Jackson, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Kaine Williams

Seventeen players were listed on the Rivals250:

Thirteen players were listed on the Rivals100: Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner

Name Pos. Ht Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee

Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville

James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 280 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-6 290 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

Jacorey Brooks WR 6-3 185 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy

Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 210 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia

JoJo Earle WR 5-9 170 Aledo, Texas/Aledo

Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 300 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County

Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 275 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy

Agiye Hall WR 6-3 190 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale

Ian Jackson LB 6-2 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville

Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.

Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay

Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach

Deontae Lawson LB 6-3 225 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian

Christian Leary WR 5-10 190 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater

Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley

Jalen Milroe QB 6-3 206 Katy, Texas/Tompkins

Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 240 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill

Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville

Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle

Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret

PLAYER BIOS

ANQUIN BARNES

DL, 6-5, 299, Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee

Lengthy and explosive defensive tackle who stayed in-state with his commitment to the Tide

A four-star recruit and the No. 25 defensive tackle nationally according to ESPN.com

Rated as the No. 29 prospect at his position and 15th-ranked player in Alabama by 247Sports

The No. 34 defensive tackle and No. 18 player in the state on the 247Composite

Selected to the 2020 Alabama MaxPreps All-State team as a defensive lineman

Also earned PrepStar All-Southeast Region honors in his final season at Lee

Named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic roster as a senior

Coached by Eric Hudson at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery

Finished with 82 tackles across his final two seasons at Lee, including 11 for loss and six sacks

A two-way player who also started along the offensive line where he recorded 14 pancake blocks as a senior in 2020

Helped the Generals to an 8-5 record and an Alabama 7A state semifinal appearance in 2018

Chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee

KENDRICK BLACKSHIRE

LB, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville

Big-bodied inside linebacker with great mobility and instincts

A unanimous four-star recruit by all major sites

Rated as the No. 124 player on the Rivals250 list

Also tabbed as Rivals’ No. 8 inside backer and the No. 19 player from Texas

Listed as the No. 140 recruit on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team

Also rated by PrepStar as the nation’s No. 8 inside linebacker

The No. 144 player overall on the 247Composite and the eighth-rated inside linebacker by the same site

Listed at No. 177 on the ESPN300 and the No. 4 inside linebacker, No. 36 player in the Midlands Region and the 29th overall player from Texas according to ESPN.com

No. 222 overall and the nation’s 10th-rated inside linebacker by 247Sports

Coached by Chris Hudler at Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas prior to his junior season

Totaled 111 tackles, including nine for loss and one sack as a sophomore

Selected as the Texas District 11-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017

Finished his prep career at Duncanville High School where he was coached by Reginald Samples

Committed to the Crimson Tide over LSU and Texas A&M among his near 30 offers

JAMES BROCKERMEYER

OL, 6-3, 280, Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

Unanimous four-star recruit at center for the Crimson Tide

The nation’s top-rated center by ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite

Sits at No. 96 on the ESPN300 and is the No. 19 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN.com

PrepStar’s No. 102 recruit on the Top 150 Dream Team

Listed as the No. 185 player nationally on the 247Composite

The No. 3 center by 247Sports and the fourth-rated player at his position according to Rivals

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

Attended All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was coached by Aaron Beck

Twin brother of fellow 2021 recruit Tommy Brockermeyer

Father, Blake, was a former All-America offensive tackle at Texas and spent nine years in the NFL

Signed with Alabama over Big 12 powers Oklahoma and Texas along with Auburn, LSU and hometown SMU

TOMMY BROCKERMEYER

OL, 6-7, 290, Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

Elite offensive tackle prospect from the talent-rich state of Texas

Unanimous five-star prospect and a top-three tackle by all major recruiting sites

The No. 1 offensive tackle by ESPN.com where he also ranks as the No. 2 prospect on the ESPN300

Texas’ top-rated player by ESPN.com, PrepStar, Rivals and the 247Composite

PrepStar’s No. 4 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team

The nation’s No. 5 recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle on the 247Composite

No. 8 on the Rivals250 list and the third-rated tackle by the site

Also tabbed the 10 th -rated five-star prospect as graded by Rivals

-rated five-star prospect as graded by Rivals The 10 th -ranked player nationally on the Top247 list and No. 2 tackle according to 247Sports

-ranked player nationally on the Top247 list and No. 2 tackle according to 247Sports Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

Attended All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was coached by Aaron Beck

Twin brother of fellow 2021 recruit James Brockermeyer

Father, Blake, was a former All-America offensive tackle at Texas and spent nine years in the NFL

Signed with the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas

JACOREY BROOKS

WR, 6-3, 185, Miami, Fla./IMG Academy

A natural pass-catcher who provides the Tide with size and speed at wideout

A five-star receiver according to the 247Composite and PrepStar

PrepStar’s No. 20 player on the Top 150 Dream Team and the second-rated wideout in the country according to the magazine

Rated as the Composite’s No. 34 prospect nationally, the No. 2 wide receiver and the ninth-rated player from Florida

The No. 34 player on the Rivals250 as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 wideout nationally by the site

A four-star pass-catcher according to 247Sports who is listed as the No. 50 player on the Top247 list

247Sports lists him as the No. 4 wide receiver recruit in the country and the 10 th -rated player from Florida

-rated player from Florida The No. 50 player on the ESPN300 and No. 5 overall wide receiver nationally by ESPN.com

Selected to the All-American Bowl roster

Put together a huge 2019 season that saw him catch 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns as he led Booker T. Washington to a state title

Began his high school career being coached by Gerald Cox at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami

Attended IMG Academy for his final prep season where he was coached by Bobby Acosta

Signed with Alabama over Miami and Florida along with Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee among others

KADARIUS CALLOWAY

ATH, 6-0, 210, Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia

One of the top all-around athletes in the latest recruiting cycle who can play multiple positions

Unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites

The No. 98 player on the Rivals250 who is tabbed as the sixth-rated safety and No. 2 player from Mississippi by the site

ESPN.com also lists him at safety as the site’s No. 15 player at his position the No. 280 player on the ESPN300

Listed as an athlete by PrepStar, 247Sports and on the 247Composite

The No. 5 athlete and No. 150 player nationally on the Composite

PrepStar’s seventh-ranked athlete and the No. 149 player on the Top 150 Dream Team

Listed as the No. 173 player on the Top247 list who is also the ninth-rated athlete and No. 2 recruit from Mississippi according to 247Sports

Excelled on both sides of the ball in his final two prep seasons, recording 343 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,245 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 42 catches

Added 67 tackles and nine pass breakups while posting 13 combined turnovers (11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries) across his junior and senior campaigns

Named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic roster as a senior

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

Coached by David Frey at Philadelphia High School in Mississippi

Committed to the Crimson Tide over in-state Mississippi State and Ole Miss along with Louisville

JOJO EARLE

WR, 5-9, 170, Aledo, Texas/Aledo

Athletic wide receiver who earned four-star rankings across the board

Listed No. 48 nationally, No. 5 wideout and No. 10 player from Texas by 247Composite

The No. 77 player nationally and No. 11 wide receiver by 247Sports

The No. 54 overall in the nation by Rivals.com and the No. 8 wideout by the site

Rated the 11th-ranked player from the state of Texas on 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.com

No. 70 on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 wide receiver nationally while No. 12 in the region

Two-sport athlete in football and track and field (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, relays)

Helped Aledo to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2019

Named the 2018 District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore

Led Aledo to a 16-0 record and the Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2018

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

Coached by Tim Buchanan at Aledo High School

Caught 84 passes for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 429 yards and 11 scores

Added 65 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for 266 yards and three Touchdowns

Signed with Alabama over LSU

TERRENCE ‘TJ’ FERGUSON JR.

OL, 6-4, 300, Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County

One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects who adds to the Crimson Tide’s impressive crop in the latest recruiting cycle

Ranked as a five-star offensive guard by PrepStar and a four-star recruit by all other major sites

PrepStar lists him as the No. 43 player on the Top 150 Dream Team and the No. 7 guard in the country

Ranked as the No. 54 recruit nationally, the No. 2 guard and No. 6 player from Georgia on the 247Composite

The No. 58 player on the Rivals250 list and the No. 3 guard nationally according to Rivals

ESPN.com’s No. 78 player on the ESPN300 and the site’s eighth-ranked offensive tackle

Tabbed the No. 80 player on the Top247 list and 247Sports’ No. 4 offensive guard

Coached by Chad Campbell at Peach County in Fort Valley, Ga.

Named a Super 11 selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution following his senior season

Helped PCHS to a Class AAA state runner-up finish in 2019

Named a 2018 MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American at tight end

Chose Alabama over Arkansas, Florida State and Georgia

MONKELL GOODWINE

DL, 6-4, 275, Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy

Defensive line prospect that can play inside or outside for the Tide

Received a five-star ranking from PrepStar

Unanimous four-star prospect by all other major recruiting outlets

PrepStar’s top-rated recruit from Maryland and the No. 26 player on the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team

The top-rated player from Maryland and the No. 35 prospect nationally according to Rivals

Rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end the No. 89 player overall on the 247Composite

No. 120 on the Top247 list and the ninth-rated strongside defensive end by 247Sports

Ranked No. 174 on the ESPN300 and the No. 21 recruit from the East Region by ESPN.com

Attended Rock Creek Christian Academy where he was coached by Andre Kates

Racked up 48 tackles and four sacks in five games of action as a senior

Totaled 68 tackles, including seven sacks, and added 16 quarterback hurries to go with three forced fumbles in 2019

Chose Alabama over in-state Maryland along with Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M

AGIYE HALL

WR, 6-3, 190, Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale

One of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country

A consensus four-star recruit by all major outlets

Ranks as the No. 56 overall player nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Florida

The No. 90 player on the Top247 list in addition to being tabbed as the site’s No. 12 wideout and No. 14 player from Florida

Rivals.com ranks him 69th nationally, the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 16 player from the state

Listed at No. 55 on ESPN300, No. 6 at his position, No. 24 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 11 player from Florida

The No. 13 overall player on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

Played for head coach Jake Coulson at Bloomingdale High School

Chose Alabama over his 40-plus offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Oregon



IAN JACKSON

LB, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Ala./Prattville

An in-state outside linebacker who travels down the road from Prattville to Tuscaloosa

Consensus four-star prospect and one of the top outside linebackers from Alabama

Listed at No. 216 on the Top247 and ranked as 247Sports’ No. 14 player at his position

Rated the No. 14 outside linebacker in the country, No. 234 nationally and No. 7 in the state on the 247Composite

The eighth-rated player from Alabama by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.com

Tabbed No. 269 on ESPN300, No. 28 by his position and the No. 112 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN

Named Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A All-State Second Team and Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro Team after the 2019 season

Attended Prattville where he was coached by Caleb Ross

Chose Alabama over Auburn, Miami and Tennessee

KHYREE JACKSON

DB, 6-3, 197, Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.

One of the nation’s top junior college prospects on defense

The Maryland native is a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.com

Rated as the No. 6 junior college prospect and No. 2 JUCO cornerback on the 247Composite JUCO list

The No. 3 player nationally by 247Sports, the No. 1 cornerback and the second-best prospect from Maryland

Holds the No. 1 spot in the ESPN JC50 and deemed the No. 1 junior college corner

Played cornerback at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College and finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions

Coached by Kale Pick at Fort Scott C.C.

Chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee

TIM KEENAN III

DL, 6-2, 330, Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay

A talented defensive tackle in the latest recruiting cycle

Four-star prospect by Rivals.com and ESPN.com

247Sports checks him in as the No. 36 tackle and the No. 20 player in Alabama

No. 18 defensive tackle nationally by Rivals and also ranked as the No. 9 player in the state

Listed as ESPN’s No. 44 defensive tackle, the No. 136 player in the Southeast Region and the 11th-ranked player in Alabama

Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team

Played for Rueben Nelson at Ramsay

Led Ramsay to a 10-3 record and an Alabama 5A state quarterfinal appearance as a junior

Chose Alabama over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M

KEANU KOHT

DE, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach

An elite defensive end who hails from Vero Beach, Fla.

Rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Composite and also by 247Sports and ESPN.com

No. 64 nationally by 247Sports, No. 5 at defensive end and the No. 11 player from Florida

The 247Composite has him at No. 197 nationally, the No. 12 defensive end and the No. 30 player from Florida

Listed as the No. 22 defensive end by Rivals and the No. 30 end in the country according to ESPN

ESPN.com ranks him at No. 273 on ESPN300, No. 114 in the Southeast Region and the No. 42 player from Florida

Brother Lars Koht was a defensive lineman who played at FIU and spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos

Coached by Lenny Jankowski at Vero Beach

Signed with the Crimson Tide over LSU

JC LATHAM

OL, 6-6, 305, Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy

The nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman by all major outlets and the highest-ranked commit in the SEC

Unanimous five-star prospect by all major recruiting sites

The nation’s No. 2 prospect overall and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the 247Composite

The No. 4 player nationally, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in Florida

Rivals rates him as the No. 2 player nationally while ESPN listed him fifth in the publication’s ESPN300 list and the No. 1 player in the Southeast Region

Selected to PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and was rated as the top offensive lineman and the nation’s second-best player by the magazine

Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game

Coached by Bobby Acosta at IMG Academy

Started at left tackle for an IMG Academy program that finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 polls

Led IMG Academy to an 9-1 record as a junior

Helped Catholic Memorial to a 13-1 record and the Wisconsin Division 3 state championship as a sophomore in 2018

Chose Alabama over nearly every major program including LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin

DEONTAE LAWSON

LB, 6-3, 225, Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian

A unanimous four-star linebacker who travels to Tuscaloosa from Mobile

The No. 45 player nationally by 247Sports while the 247Composite lists him as the No. 55 recruit in the nation and the third-rated player in Alabama

Holds the No. 3 inside linebacker spot by 247Sports, Rivals and on the 247Composite

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports and Rivals

The No. 118 player on the ESPN300 and the No. 14 outside linebacker while ranking as the No. 51 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN.com

Selected to the All-American Bowl roster

Led Mobile Christian to the Class 3A title game as a junior

Earned Class 3A Lineman of the Year for 2019 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

Finished his junior season with 101 solo tackles and 33 assists

First team all-state selection as a junior, one year after being tabbed as a second-teamer in 2018

Coached by Ronnie Cottrell at Mobile Christian

Chose Alabama over Georgia Tech and Texas A&M

CHRISTIAN LEARY

WR, 5-10, 190, Orlando, Fla./Edgewater

A consensus four-star prospect at wide receiver

The nation’s No. 68 overall player on the 247Composite, the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 12 player from the talent-rich state of Florida

The No. 191 player nationally by 247Sports along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 15 wideout and No. 16 overall recruit from his state

Rivals.com ranks him 53rd nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 13 player in Florida

A four-star recruit and the No. 75 player on the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com

The No. 6 athlete and No. 34 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater

Accounted for 1,586 all-purpose yards in 2019

Ran the ball 56 times for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and completed 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2019

Elite track athlete who won districts as a junior in the 100-meter dash with a 10.80 before running a 10.50 as a senior

Signed with the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma

GA’QUINCY ‘KOOL-AID’ McKINSTRY

DB, 6-1, 180, Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley

Widely considered the top cornerback in the 2021 signing class

A five-star on the 247Composite

Ranks as the nation’s No. 23 overall player on the 247Composite, the No. 1 corner and the top player in Alabama

The No. 18 player nationally in the Top247 by 247Sports and the site’s top-ranked cornerback

Rivals.com ranks him 46th nationally, as the No. 2 cornerback and as the No. 1 recruit in Alabama

A four-star recruit and No. 38 in the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com

The No. 4 athlete, No. 2 player in Alabama and No. 17 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN

No. 13 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team and the publication’s No. 1 cornerback and top player in his state

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

Earned Alabama all-state honors from Max Preps

Played for head coach Sam Shade at Pinson Valley High School

A playmaker on both sides of the football, leading the Indians to the Alabama 6A State Championship in 2020 and three titles in the last four years

Chose Alabama over Auburn and LSU

JALEN MILROE

QB, 6-3, 206, Katy, Texas/Tompkins

One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation and a consensus four-star prospect

Ranked 78 th nationally on the 247Composite where he is the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas

nationally on the 247Composite where he is the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas No. 75 in the Rivals100, the third-ranked dual-threat quarterback and 14 th -ranked player from Texas

-ranked player from Texas 104 th nationally in the Top247 with the site ranking him as the No. 15 player in Texas and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback

nationally in the Top247 with the site ranking him as the No. 15 player in Texas and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback ESPN.com lists him at No. 110 on the ESPN300 and the No. 16 pocket passer

The No. 22 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN.com and the No. 20 player from Texas

Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team (No. 85) and is tabbed the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback along the No. 12 player in the state of Texas by the magazine

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster

Played for head coach Todd McVey at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas

Led his team to a 9-0 record in 2020 with 1,136 passing yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 259 yards and four scores

As a junior in 2019, he passed for 2,689 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and seven scores

Chose Alabama over in-state Texas and Texas A&M along with Arizona, Florida and Oregon

ROBBIE OUZTS

TE, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill

A coveted tight end prospect out of Rock Hill, S.C.

Consensus top-eight player in the state of South Carolina by all major sites

ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 11 tight end (Y) nationally and the 203 rd prospect in the Southeast Region

prospect in the Southeast Region Also tabbed the No. 5 player regardless of position in South Carolina by ESPN

Listed as a consensus three-star prospect by all outlets

Ranked as the No. 29 tight end nationally on the 247Composite and the No. 7 player in the state of South Carolina

The 34 th -ranked tight end in the Top247 and the No. 7 player in the state

-ranked tight end in the Top247 and the No. 7 player in the state Rivals.com lists him as the No. 8 player in South Carolina

Ranked as the No. 19 tight end by PrepStar Magazine and the No. 4 player in South Carolina

Played for head coach David Pittman at Rock Hill High School

Had 11 catches for 154 yards in 2020 after recording 32 receptions for 465 yards as a junior in 2019

Chose Alabama over Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech

DAMON PAYNE

DL, 6-4, 297, Belleville, Mich./Belleville

One of the top defensive tackles in the class of 2021

A composite five-star prospect by 247Sports

Ranked 19th nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 3 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan

ESPN.com lists him 24th on the ESPN300, the third-ranked defensive tackle, No. 2 player in the Midwest and the top player from Michigan

No. 34 in the Top247 rankings along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 2 player in Michigan

Rivals.com ranks him 37th in the Rivals100, as the No. 2 defensive tackle nationally and as the top player in Michigan

Ranked 17th in PrepStar Magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team while listing him as the No. 1 defensive tackle and top player in the state

Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

Coached by Jermain Crowell at Belleville (Mich.) High School

Signed with Alabama over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern Cal among many others

DEVONTA SMITH

DB, 6-0, 185, Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle

A coveted cornerback out of Ohio that the Crimson Tide flipped from Ohio State

A four-star prospect on the 247Composite and the No. 314 overall player

Ranked 149 th in the Top247, the No. 12 cornerback nationally and the No. 6 player from the state of Ohio

in the Top247, the No. 12 cornerback nationally and the No. 6 player from the state of Ohio Rivals.com ranks Smith as the No. 37 cornerback and No. 13 player in Ohio

ESPN.com lists him as the No. 40 cornerback, No. 65 player in the Midwest and the No. 17 player in Ohio

Four-star prospect by PrepStar and a member of the magazine’s Top 350 All-America list at No. 290

PrepStar’s No. 18 cornerback and the No. 9 player in Ohio

Earned first team Division II All-Ohio football honors by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as a defensive back

Played for head coach Pat McLaughlin at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio

Recorded 63 tackles with two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2020 after notching 72 stops with five interceptions in 2019

Chose Alabama over Ohio State

DALLAS TURNER

DL, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

A consensus five-star prospect that quickly rose up the industry’s recruiting rankings and is a prized outside linebacker for the Tide

No. 8 on the 247Composite, the No. 1 weakside defensive end and No. 2 player in Florida

Ranked 14th in the Top247 along with being named the site’s No. 1 weakside defensive end and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida

ESPN.com’s No. 3 outside linebacker in the country

Also listed as the No. 6 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Florida by ESPN

Tabbed as the top-rated outside linebacker in the nation, the No. 18 player on the Rivals100 list and the No. 3 player in the state

Selected to the All-American Bowl and the Under Armour All-America Game rosters

Played for head coach Roger Harriott at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Helped Aquinas to back-to-back Florida 7A State Championships and the High School National Championship in 2019

Finished with 36 total tackles as a senior, including 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks (-73 yards) while breaking up two passes

Chose Alabama over nearly every major program including Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon

KAINE WILLIAMS

DB, 6-2, 195, Marrero, La./John Ehret