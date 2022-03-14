Alabama Football Adds Rick Danison as Strength and Conditioning Assistant

The Crimson Tide updated its online directory, adding Danison as well as updating the roles of Sal Sunseri and Drew Svoboda.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has added Rick Danison as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Along with being added to the Crimson Tide's online directory, Danison confirmed that he spent time with the team last week via social media.

Danison is not new to David Ballou, Alabama's director of sports performance. While he spent the last two years at Michigan State as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, Danison was at Indiana for 11 years, including five years as the program's director of athletic performance. While there, Danison worked with both Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea, who were in charge of the school's football strength program.

Danison also has NFL experience, having worked as a strength and conditioning assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-09.

While Danison will be reuniting with Ballou, he will not be doing the same with Rhea, who departed the Crimson Tide program earlier this month to work with the New Orleans Saints. With Rhea's departure, former Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Matt Clapp also moved to the NFL, providing Danison with the opportunity for his new position.

Alabama's full strength and conditioning staff consists of Ballou, Danison and fellow assistant strength and conditioning coaches Paul Constantine and UJ Johnson.

On top of adding Danison to the team's online directory, Alabama football also listed the official positions for both Drew Svoboda and Sal Sunseri. Both men are now tagged as senior assistants to head coach Nick Saban. Saban had previously announced the new position for Sunseri, but Svoboda's new role had been previously unknown.