Skip to main content

Alabama Football Adds Two FCS Non-Conference Opponents in 2025, 2028

Eastern Illinois will travel to Tuscaloosa in 2025, while UT-Martin will make its way to Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2028.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has added two FCS non-conference opponents for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, according to reports.

First broken by FBSSchedules.com, the Crimson Tide will host Eastern Illinois in 2025 and Tennessee-Martin in 2028. FBSSchedules acquired the information via contracts due to a state open records request.

Eastern Illinois' game in Tuscaloosa is set for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. According to the contracts, the program will receive $560,000 for participating in the game. UT-Martin will play at Bryant-Denny Stadium three years later on Sept. 16, 2028, with the Skyhawks earning $500,000 for the contest.

Alabama and UT-Martin were slated to play each other in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game's cancellation due to the SEC's revamped 10-game, conference-only schedule.

With the Eastern Illinois game, Alabama has potentially completed its non-conference schedule for 2025. That same year, the Crimson Tide is slated to face a game at Florida State as well as home games against Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. Alabama will still tentatively need to add one more non-conference opponent to its 2028 schedule, with home games against Ohio State and UT-Martin scheduled along with a road game at Oklahoma State.

With conference realignment on the horizon due to the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2025, both Eastern Illinois' and UT-Martin's contracts possess "good faith" clauses, according to FBSSchedules.com. Those agreements state that should schedules be forced to change due to altered conference scheduling, the schools will discuss future dates to reschedule the games.

Here is a list of Alabama football's non-conference opponents scheduled through 2035:

Alabama Future Non-Conference Opponents

2022
Sept. 3: Utah State
Sept. 10: at Texas
Sept. 17: Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 19: Austin Peay

2023
Sept. 9: Texas
Sept. 16: at South Florida

2024
Aug. 31: Western Kentucky
Sept. 7: South Florida
Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2025
Aug. 30: at Florida State
Sept. 6: Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 13: Wisconsin
Nov. 22: Eastern Illinois

2026
Sept. 5: at West Virginia
Sept. 12: South Florida
Sept. 19: Florida State

2027
Sept. 4: West Virginia
Sept. 18: at Ohio State

2028
Sept. 9: Ohio State
Sept. 16: UT-Martin
Sept. 23: at Oklahoma State

2029
Sept. 1: at Notre Dame
Sept. 15: Oklahoma State

2030
Aug. 31: at Georgia Tech
Sept. 14: Notre Dame

2031
Aug. 30: Georgia Tech
Sept. 13: at Boston College

2032
Sept. 4: Arizona
Sept. 11: at Oklahoma

2033
Sept. 3: at Arizona
Sept. 10: Oklahoma

2034
Sept. 2: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 16: Boston College

2035
Sept. 1: Virginia Tech 

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Ole Miss at Alabama
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Bryant-Denny Stadium on gameday

FHuXMnJWYAIBSCo
All Things Bama

What Transfer Mark Sears Brings to Alabama Basketball

By Blake Byler2 hours ago
Wallace Wade and Alabama at the 1926 Rose Bowl
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Blake Byler10 hours ago
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the first half against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Cameron Latu Breaks Down Alabama's New Arrivals at TE

By Tony Tsoukalas19 hours ago
Aidan Moza
All Things Bama

UAB RHP Aidan Moza to Transfer to Alabama

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago
Nick Saban leads Alabama at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Will the Saban/Fisher Feud End Anytime Soon?

By Katie Windham21 hours ago
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: What is Alabama’s Biggest Weakness for the Coming Season?

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
All Things Bama

Four-Star OL Wilkin Formby on Alabama: 'I Would Totally Fit in There'

By Tony TsoukalasJun 14, 2022
2022 Miss Softball Award: Kenleigh Cahalan
ASWA

2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Softball

By Christopher WalshJun 14, 2022