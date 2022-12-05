Alabama Football Announces Captains, Team Awards
The University of Alabama football team held its annual awards banquet Sunday eveninginside Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama head coach Nick Sabanaddressed an audience that included members of the team, coaching staff, administration and support staff following the awards session in which he recapped the 2022 season. Saban also discussed the team’s upcoming matchup with No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The Crimson Tide capped the night off by naming three permanent team captains in Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Bryce Young. The group was selected by their teammates as the representatives for the 2022 team.
The complete list of award winners is as follows.
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
Terrion Arnold, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson, Robbie Ouzts, Eli Ricks
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
Chris Braswell, James Brockermeyer, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program
Tyler Booker, JC Latham, Kendrick Law, Jaheim Oatis
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Pat Trammel Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams, Henry To’oTo’o, Byron Young
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Henry To’oTo’o
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith, Tyler Steen
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
DJ Dale, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, Byron Young
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Jermaine Burton, Darrian Dalcourt, Cameron Latu, Jase McClellan
President's Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success
Chris Braswell, JC Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Jaylen Moody
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Bob Montgomery
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player
James Burnip, Malachi Moore, Will Reichard, Roydell Williams
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player
Ja’Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bryce Young
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player
Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
Bryce Young
Captain Awards
To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)
Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Bryce Young