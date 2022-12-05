Alabama Football Announces Captains, Team Awards

The University of Alabama football team held its annual awards banquet Sunday eveninginside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama head coach Nick Sabanaddressed an audience that included members of the team, coaching staff, administration and support staff following the awards session in which he recapped the 2022 season. Saban also discussed the team’s upcoming matchup with No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Crimson Tide capped the night off by naming three permanent team captains in Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Bryce Young. The group was selected by their teammates as the representatives for the 2022 team.

The complete list of award winners is as follows.

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Terrion Arnold, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Deontae Lawson, Robbie Ouzts, Eli Ricks

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA



Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Chris Braswell, James Brockermeyer, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore



Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program

Tyler Booker, JC Latham, Kendrick Law, Jaheim Oatis

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)



Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams, Henry To’oTo’o, Byron Young

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Henry To’oTo’o

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith, Tyler Steen

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

DJ Dale, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, Byron Young

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Jermaine Burton, Darrian Dalcourt, Cameron Latu, Jase McClellan

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success

Chris Braswell, JC Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Jaylen Moody

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time

Bob Montgomery

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player

James Burnip, Malachi Moore, Will Reichard, Roydell Williams

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player

Ja’Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bryce Young

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player

Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

Bryce Young

Captain Awards

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)

Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Bryce Young