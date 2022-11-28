Alabama Football Coaches Name 12 Players of the Week following Iron Bowl Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football coaching staff selected 12 players of the week on Monday following the Crimson Tide's 49-27 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

A total of seven offensive players were selected alongside two defensive players and three on special teams.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Young was named along with the entire offensive line. Young totaled four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — along with 343 passing yards in a 20-for-31 effort. He also rushed five times for 48 yards.

Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

OFFENSE

Crimson Tide Offensive Line

Blocked for a Crimson Tide offense that produced 516 total yards and seven touchdowns on the day

Kept Bryce Young upright with zero sacks allowed while the junior threw for 343 yards and three scores

Opened holes for the Tide ground game to accumulate 173 yards and four touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per tote

Bryce Young

Put together another impressive performance, accounting for four touchdowns and 391 yards of total offense

Finished 20-of-31 passing for 343 yards and three touchdowns

Added five rushes for 48 yards and a score

Eclipsed the 3,000-yard marker with his showing against the Tigers to make him the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two separate seasons



DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Spent the night in the Auburn backfield

Finished with five tackles, including three tackles for loss (-12 yards) and two sacks (-11 yards)

Also contributed two quarterback hurries, part of the Tide’s eight total as a unit



Brian Branch

Recorded eight tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)

Helped the Alabama secondary limit the Tigers to only 77 yards through the air on 11-of-23 passing



SPECIAL TEAMS

Ja’Corey Brooks

Returned three kickoffs for 57 combined yards with a long of 24

Added a team-high tying four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown from his wide receiver post

Totaled 133 all-purpose yards by day’s end, good for second on UA

James Burnip

Punted three times for 136 yards to average 45.3 yards per boot

Had a long punt of 47 that was muffed and eventually grabbed by UA for a huge turnover before halftime

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.