Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 12, 2020

BamaCentral Headlines

• Coaching Continuity, Instead of Turnover, Paying Huge Dividends For Alabama

• Crimson Tikes: Roast Beast

• The Saban Top 100: No. 14 Quinnen Williams

• Freshman Guard Josh Primo Already Developing into Solid Contributor for Alabama Basketball

• All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Razorbacks with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

• Recruiting Corner: 2021 Early Signing Day Preview

• 5 Former Alabama Players to Play, and 5 to Avoid During Week 14 NFL Fantasy Football

• 30 Crimson Tide Student-Athletes Slated for Commencement This Weekend

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Football: Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio

• Men's basketball at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta: Alabama vs. Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• Former Alabama defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, who recently entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, announced that he's committed to Southern California. He was part of the Crimson Tide's 2019 recruiting class.

• Pete Thamel reported that multiple sources told Yahoo Sports there are discussions and contingencies about alternative sites and plans for the Rose Bowl as a College Football Playoff semifinal venue. According to sources, those options include playing the Rose Bowl in a different location, including AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area.

• Blake Sims is in the movie "Safety." He posted on Instagram: "First and foremost I would like thank the Lord for life because without that none of this would be possible. Secondly I would like to thank @disneyplus for this amazing opportunity to be in my very first movie. This experience has been nothing short of amazing and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I enjoyed filming it. Stream “Safety” on Disney plus."

• Cleveland.com reported that Collin Sexton will be held out of the Cavaliers' preseason opener Saturday as a precaution after recently suffering a minor ankle injury.

• Alabama baseball landed a commitment from Shelton State, 6-5 right-handed pitcher Garrett McMillan:

• Mark Barron's foundation will be giving away $1,000 to 15 families in the Mobile area as part of its annual Christmas giveaway.

• Former Alabama linebacker Chavis Williams is the new head football coach at Dora High School.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 12, 1925: Alabama officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington, which at the time was known as the Purple Tornadoes. Coach Wallace Wade's team told Rose Bowl officials it would accept the bid December 4. Alabama planned leave Tuscaloosa on December 19 and travel through St. Louis, Kansas City and the Grand Canyon before arriving in Pasadena for the Jan. 1 game.

December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.

December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009

