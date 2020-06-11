Alabama Football Has Six Players Named to the Walter Camp 2020 Preseason All-America Teams

Bama Central
Tyler Martin

It is that time of year again. 

The preseason awards and watch lists are rolling in and the University of Alabama had six football players named to the Walter Camp 2020 Preseason All-America Teams, which was announced by the Walter Camp foundation on Thursday.

Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the lone first-teamer, but seniors, running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, juniors, defensive back Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Dylan Moses, and wideout Jaylen Waddle all earned second-team honors from the outlet.

Waddle, who is the second-team's kick returner, also made the Walter Camp 2019 Preseason All America second-team as a specialist. 

Smith is the Crimson Tide's best returning pass catcher, who finished with a team-high 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches last year. 

Of the two offensive second-team honorees, Leatherwood and Harris, both opted to forgo an opportunity at the NFL after their junior seasons. The 6-foot-6, 310 pound Leatherwood will presumably be back at left tackle and Harris, who rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019, will carry the heavy lifting at the tailback position. 

Moses, who missed all of his junior season due to an ACL tear, will look to bounce back from a sophomore campaign in 2018 that saw 86 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. 

Surtain II will look to be the leader of the Alabama secondary after the departure of Xavier McKinney, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft by the New York Giants. He had 42 tackles, eight pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions last year. 

The Walter Camp Foundation, along with the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News are the five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status.

