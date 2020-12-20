Alabama Opens as a Big Favorite Over Notre Dame and There's a New Favorite for the Heisman

With the voting about to close, oddsmakers favor Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith to win the Heisman Trophy over teammate Mac Jones

While the debate about whether the College Football Playoff committee got this season's selections correct or not will rage on for quite some time, Alabama was made the betting favorite to win the national championship.

It wasn't surprising considering undefeated Crimson Tide was named the top seed earlier Sunday.

However, BetOnline proclaimed a new favorite for the Heisman Trophy, as Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has overtaken Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, albeit barely, to win college football's most prestigious individual prize.

If the odds hold, Alabama players will finish first, second and fifth, with Alabama running back Najee Harris a possible finalist. It would the first time three players from one school finished in the top five since Ohio State in 1973. However, with the Buckeyes splitting the vote, Penn State running back John Cappelletti took home the trophy.

Alabama will play Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, which has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1. The Crimson Tide opened as a 19-point favorite after the Fighting Irish took a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson is favored over Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl by 6.5 points.

College Football Playoff Championship

Alabama 4/7

Clemson 12/5

Ohio State 5/1

Notre Dame 14/1

Heisman Odds

Devonta Smith 4/7

Mac Jones 7/5

Trevor Lawrence 12/1

Kyle Trask 20/1

Najee Harris 20/1

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Alabama vs Notre Dame

Alabama -19

Notre Dame +19

Over/Under 64.5

Clemson vs Ohio State

Clemson -6.5

Ohio State +6.5

Over/Under 65.5