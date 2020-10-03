Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Not only will Texas A & M at Alabama be the 2020 home opener for Alabama football, but the first game in renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama raised and spent $107 million to overhaul the facility, adding everything from a tunnel at the end of the Walk of Champions, to new video boards in each corner.

Texas A & M knows that if it wants to get to the SEC Championship Game, it has to go through the Crimson Tide.

TV: CBS (Play-by-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 105/190

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: Sunny. High of 74 degrees.

Series info: Alabama and Texas A & M will meet for the 13th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 10-2, and won last year’s meeting, 47-28, on Oct. 12, in College Station. Alabama has won the last seven contests between the two schools.

Nick Saban vs. Texas A & M: He's 7-1 in his career against the Aggies, with all of the matchups occurring during his tenure at Alabama. Texas A & M’s Jimbo Fisher is 0-3 all-time against the Crimson Tide. Saban has yet to lose to a former assistant coach. He's 19-0 against them.

Saban Knocking on History's Door : Alabama’s 35-16 win over then-No. 17 Michigan in the Vitrus Bowl on Jan. 1 was Saban’s 84th career win against AP Top 25 team, putting him two behind Joe Paterno’s 86 career wins against the AP Top 25, the most in history. Last season, Saban’s win over then-No. 24 Texas A & M moved him ahead of Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for second. Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth at 66. Saban’s winning percentage against AP ranked teams (84-42, .667) tops Bryant (.592), Bowden (.557), Steve Spurrier (.529) and Paterno (.512).

This story will be continually updated during the Texas A & M at Alabama game