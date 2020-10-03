SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Not only will Texas A&M at Alabama be the 2020 home opener for Alabama football, but the first game in renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama raised and spent $107 million to overhaul the facility, adding everything from a tunnel at the end of the Walk of Champions, to new video boards in each corner.

Texas A&M knows that if it wants to get to the SEC Championship Game, it has to go through the Crimson Tide.

TV: CBS (Play-by-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 105/190

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: Sunny. High of 74 degrees.

Series info: Alabama and Texas A&M will meet for the 13th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 10-2, and won last year’s meeting, 47-28, on Oct. 12, in College Station. Alabama has won the last seven contests between the two schools.

All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown

Nick Saban vs. Texas A&M: He's 7-1 in his career against the Aggies, with all of the matchups occurring during his tenure at Alabama. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is 0-3 all-time against the Crimson Tide. Saban has yet to lose to a former assistant coach. He's 19-0 against them.

Saban Knocking on History's Door : Alabama’s 35-16 win over then-No. 17 Michigan in the Vitrus Bowl on Jan. 1 was Saban’s 84th career win against AP Top 25 team, putting him two behind Joe Paterno’s 86 career wins against the AP Top 25, the most in history. Last season, Saban’s win over then-No. 24 Texas A&M moved him ahead of Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for second. Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth at 66. Saban’s winning percentage against AP ranked teams (84-42, .667) tops Bryant (.592), Bowden (.557), Steve Spurrier (.529) and Paterno (.512).

This story will be continually updated during the Texas A&M at Alabama game

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

University of Alabama Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Trend Downwards

UA reported 24 new positive cases this week, a 50-percent drop compared to last week

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Recruiting Corner: JD Davison to Announce Over Weekend, Elite 2021 DE Names Alabama Among Finalists

Saturday could see a huge addition to the Crimson Tide men's basketball program

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Up, Up and Away

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Aims for Latest Upgrades, Including to Bryant-Denny Stadium, to be a Giant Step Forward

In addition to being the home opener, Texas A&M at Alabama will wrap up the first phase of the massive Crimson Standard initiative

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 4: Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 4 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Denture Plan

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Discusses Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond and Offensive Balance on 'Hey Coach'

Nick Saban hops on the radio waves to preview Alabama football's upcoming home opener against the Aggies

Joey Blackwell