SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: The Zenpinion Master

Anthony Sisco

I don't know what to think about this ... 

Crimson Tikes: The Zenpinion Master
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to BamaCentral+

Introducing the weekly Alabama in the NFL tracker, and premium page BamaCentral+

Christopher Walsh

The Biggest Sleeper Pick in Fantasy Football May Be a Former Alabama Player

The fantasy draft stock of a former Crimson Tide playmaker is on the rise just before the start of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Tracking Alabama Players Signed to 2020 NFL Practice Squads: Robert Foster Lands with Packers

Numerous Crimson Tide players added to practice squads, many re-joining their former teams

Christopher Walsh

More Than Just A Name: A Review of FOX Sports Films' 'TUA'

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

Sylvester Croom and Rick Davis: An Unlikely Friendship That Became About One Color, Crimson

Being raised in a racially-divided 1960s Alabama was a difficult process for many, but for Croom and Davis it helped foster a life-long friendship

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

BamaCentral Lands Major Award from Football Writers Association of America

Christopher Walsh honored for an eighth time by FWAA with Enterprise Story of the Year

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

2020 Cutdown Day Tracker: NFL Rosters Include 57 Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

BamaCentral will keep up with the latest roster moves concerning former Alabama players as the NFL gets down to 53-man rosters

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban: 'If things were normal, we’d be playing USC today'

Alabama coach Nick Saban made an appearance with the SEC Network's Ryan McGee and Marty Smith on Saturday morning

Christopher Walsh

by

Bostonfan1967

Practice Report: Alabama Crimson Tide Wraps Up Third Week of Fall Camp

Crimson Tide focusses on game-type situations while continuing to gear up for next week's scrimmage

Christopher Walsh