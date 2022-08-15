Skip to main content

Alabama Football Ranked Preseason No. 1 in AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide's tops the preseason ranking for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25.

Coming off of a loss in the CFP title game against the Georgia Bulldogs back in January, the Crimson Tide was expected to bounce back as the nation's No. 1 team in the preseason. Alabama was also selected as the top team in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll last week.

Between the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll, the Crimson Tide has now been the top-ranked team in the country for at least one week in each of the last 15 seasons dating back to 2008.

Ohio State and Georgia are the other two schools to receive first-place votes in the preseason poll. Alabama is one of six SEC teams ranked, and the Crimson Tide has three teams (Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss) on its schedule in the preseason top-25. Tennessee, Texas, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn all also received votes with the Volunteers and Longhorns being just outside the top-25. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here is the full AP Top 25:

AP Top 25 - 2022 Preseason

(Rank, team, points, first-place votes)

  1. Alabama, 1566 (54)
  2. Ohio State, 1506 (6)
  3. Georgia, 1455 (3)
  4. Clemson, 1292 
  5. Notre Dame, 1242
  6. Texas A&M, 1212
  7. Utah, 1209
  8. Michigan, 1203
  9. Oklahoma, 956
  10. Baylor, 884
  11. Oregon, 831
  12. Oklahoma State, 814
  13. North Carolina State, 752
  14. USC, 711
  15. Michigan State, 631
  16. Miami, 476
  17. Pitt, 383
  18. Wisconsin, 365
  19. Arkansas, 348
  20. Kentucky, 332
  21. Ole Miss, 324
  22. Wake Forest, 303
  23. Cincinnati, 265
  24. Houston, 263
  25. BYU, 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 4, Air Force 4, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Nebraska 1

Alabama Extends Streak of Being Voted No. 1 at Some Point of Every Season Since 2008

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Noah Clowney
All Things Bama

Freshman Noah Clowney Looks Like Alabama Basketball's Hidden Gem

By Blake Byler4 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts talks with pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro in the bullpen before the game with Florida State on March 16, 2022.
All Things Bama

Report: Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Head Coach at Memphis

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
Bear Bryant SI cover August 15, 1966
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 15, 2022

By Joey Blackwell12 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: What A Day
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Price of Fame

By Christopher Walsh23 hours ago
Jaden Bradley
All Things Bama

7 Things We Learned from Alabama Basketball's European Tour

By Blake BylerAug 14, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
August 14, 2017, season preview “They are back,” Jalen Hurts,
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 14, 2022

By Joey BlackwellAug 14, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Alabama soccer player Riley Mattingly
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Tops Vanderbilt 3-1 in Exhibition Game

By University of Alabama sports informationAug 13, 2022 11:03 PM EDT
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Outlines Several Shortcomings of Alabama Football Following First Scrimmage

By Joey BlackwellAug 13, 2022 5:03 PM EDT