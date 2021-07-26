Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Alabama Football Releases Recognition and Celebration Schedule for 2021 Season

The Crimson Tide released its schedule of events including homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With Bryant-Denny Stadium slated to return to full capacity later this fall, Alabama Athletics released its football events schedule for the upcoming season.

The events that will be hosted include homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.

Of the more notable events for Alabama football, its Oct. 23 matchup against Tennessee has been designated as the program's homecoming game. The Nov. 6 game against LSU in Tuscaloosa is sure to bring up some sour memories for the Tigers, as the Crimson Tide will be hosting its 2012 BCS National Championship team reunion on that date as well as presenting the 2021 SEC Championship rings to the Alabama basketball team.

In both instances, Alabama defeated LSU.

Another notable item on the schedule is that Alabama football will not be hosting its annual Fan Day this summer. The event was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last time it was hosted being back during the summer of 2019.

Fan Day was an annual event where both fans and media were given the opportunity to view an open practice and scrimmage inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. After the end of the scrimmage, fans were allowed onto the field in order to meet their favorite coaches and players and well as request autographs.

Due to the flood of Crimson Tide fans that would rush the field once the gates were opened following practice, the event was lovingly referred to as 'The Running of the Gumps.' It is not known at this time whether or not the event will return next summer.

Alabama's fall camp is scheduled to begin on August 6 and will consist of 23 practices and two closed scrimmage games.

Here is a look at the full football events schedule:

September 11 vs. Mercer

  • 1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition
  • Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award

September 25 vs. Southern Miss

  • Academic All-Americans

October 2 vs. Ole Miss

  • 1961 National Championship Team Recognition
  • Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation

October 23 vs. Tennessee

  • Homecoming
  • 1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition
  • Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

November 6 vs. LSU

  • 2011 National Championship Team Recognition
  • Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation
  • NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition

November 13 vs. New Mexico State

  • 2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition

November 20 vs. Arkansas

  • Senior Day
  • Bryant Society Recognition

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL: Rookie C Landon Dickerson Signs Deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Bryant-Denny Stadium Lights - Sweet Home Alabama
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Releases Recognition and Celebration Schedule for 2021 Season

Former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney is an outfielder for Team USA softball.
All Things Bama

Is Haylie McCleney the Best Softball Player in the World?

John Metchie III at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Wide Receiver John Metchie III

Some of Alabama's national individual awards on display
All Things Bama

Alabama Watch List Tracker: Jordan Battle, Josh Jobe Named to Thorpe Watch List, Will Anderson Jr., Christopher Allen, Christian Harris to Butkus

January 11, 2021, Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bryce Young after the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Alabama Crimson Tide Season Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Jalston Fowler holds up the SEC championship trophy
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 26, 2021

48017EFA-428E-4D2A-A341-4AF70CE8139C
Recruiting

2022 LB Shawn Murphy Announces Commitment to Alabama