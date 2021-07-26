Alabama Football Releases Recognition and Celebration Schedule for 2021 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With Bryant-Denny Stadium slated to return to full capacity later this fall, Alabama Athletics released its football events schedule for the upcoming season.

The events that will be hosted include homecoming, award recognitions, team championship reunions and championship ring presentations.

Of the more notable events for Alabama football, its Oct. 23 matchup against Tennessee has been designated as the program's homecoming game. The Nov. 6 game against LSU in Tuscaloosa is sure to bring up some sour memories for the Tigers, as the Crimson Tide will be hosting its 2012 BCS National Championship team reunion on that date as well as presenting the 2021 SEC Championship rings to the Alabama basketball team.

In both instances, Alabama defeated LSU.

Another notable item on the schedule is that Alabama football will not be hosting its annual Fan Day this summer. The event was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last time it was hosted being back during the summer of 2019.

Fan Day was an annual event where both fans and media were given the opportunity to view an open practice and scrimmage inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. After the end of the scrimmage, fans were allowed onto the field in order to meet their favorite coaches and players and well as request autographs.

Due to the flood of Crimson Tide fans that would rush the field once the gates were opened following practice, the event was lovingly referred to as 'The Running of the Gumps.' It is not known at this time whether or not the event will return next summer.

Alabama's fall camp is scheduled to begin on August 6 and will consist of 23 practices and two closed scrimmage games.

Here is a look at the full football events schedule:

September 11 vs. Mercer

1981 SEC Championship Team Recognition

Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award

September 25 vs. Southern Miss

Academic All-Americans

October 2 vs. Ole Miss

1961 National Championship Team Recognition

Gymnastics SEC Championship Ring Presentation

October 23 vs. Tennessee

Homecoming

1971 SEC Championship Team Recognition

Softball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

November 6 vs. LSU

2011 National Championship Team Recognition

Men’s Basketball SEC Championship Ring Presentation

NCAA Individual National Champions Recognition

November 13 vs. New Mexico State

2021 Alabama Olympians Recognition

November 20 vs. Arkansas