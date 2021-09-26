Alabama Football Remains Firmly No. 1 in Latest Coaches Poll

Alabama football remains on top of the college football mountain as the latest US Today Sports ACFA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday.
The Crimson Tide received 64 of the 65 first-place votes, with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs receiving the only remaining vote.
Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Florida is the only other SEC team ranked in the top 10, coming in at No. 9. Arkansas is next at No. 11 while Ole Miss — who plays Alabama this coming Saturday — is ranked No. 12.
After losing to the Razorbacks, Texas A&M took quite a tumble. The Aggies fell from fifth all the way down to No. 13. Despite escaping with a narrow victory against unranked Georgia State, Auburn moves up one spot to No. 22. Kentucky enters the fray, now ranked No. 23 after a win over South Carolina.
LSU received 36 votes but remains unranked.
Outside of the SEC, Clemson took a huge fall after losing to N.C. State. The Tigers fell from seventh all the way down to No. 19 after starting the season 2-2.
The Sept. 26 edition of the AP Top 25 will be added to this story when it is released later on Sunday afternoon.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll - Week 4
Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes
1. Alabama 4-0 1624 (64)
2. Georgia 4-0 1558 (1)
3. Oregon 4-0 1467
4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395
5. Iowa 4-0 1319
6. Penn State 4-0 1286
7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185
9. Florida 3-1 1101
10. Ohio State 3-1 1030
11. Arkansas 4-0 1016
12. Mississippi 3-0 916
13. Texas A&M 3-1 744
14. Michigan 4-0 674
15. Brigham Young 4-0 670
16. Michigan State 4-0 583
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583
18. Oklahoma State 4-0 459
19. Clemson 2-2 389
20. UCLA 3-1 312
21. Fresno State 4-1 251
22. Auburn 3-1 244
23. Kentucky 4-0 179
24. Baylor 4-0 134
25. Wake Forest 4-0 119
Others receiving votes: Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.
