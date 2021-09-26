Alabama Football Remains Firmly No. 1 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide retained 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the ACFA Coaches Poll after defeating Southern Miss 63-14 on Saturday.

Alabama football remains on top of the college football mountain as the latest US Today Sports ACFA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide received 64 of the 65 first-place votes, with the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs receiving the only remaining vote.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Florida is the only other SEC team ranked in the top 10, coming in at No. 9. Arkansas is next at No. 11 while Ole Miss — who plays Alabama this coming Saturday — is ranked No. 12.

After losing to the Razorbacks, Texas A&M took quite a tumble. The Aggies fell from fifth all the way down to No. 13. Despite escaping with a narrow victory against unranked Georgia State, Auburn moves up one spot to No. 22. Kentucky enters the fray, now ranked No. 23 after a win over South Carolina.

LSU received 36 votes but remains unranked.

Outside of the SEC, Clemson took a huge fall after losing to N.C. State. The Tigers fell from seventh all the way down to No. 19 after starting the season 2-2.

The Sept. 26 edition of the AP Top 25 will be added to this story when it is released later on Sunday afternoon.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll - Week 4

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes

1. Alabama 4-0 1624 (64)

2. Georgia 4-0 1558 (1)

3. Oregon 4-0 1467

4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395

5. Iowa 4-0 1319

6. Penn State 4-0 1286

7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185

9. Florida 3-1 1101

10. Ohio State 3-1 1030

11. Arkansas 4-0 1016

12. Mississippi 3-0 916

13. Texas A&M 3-1 744

14. Michigan 4-0 674

15. Brigham Young 4-0 670

16. Michigan State 4-0 583

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583

18. Oklahoma State 4-0 459

19. Clemson 2-2 389

20. UCLA 3-1 312

21. Fresno State 4-1 251

22. Auburn 3-1 244

23. Kentucky 4-0 179

24. Baylor 4-0 134

25. Wake Forest 4-0 119

Others receiving votes: Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 once it is released.