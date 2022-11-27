Skip to main content

Alabama Football Rises to No. 6 in Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide moved up one spot following its win over the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama football moved up to No. 6 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday after beating Auburn in the Iron Bowl 49-27 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 7.

The AP Top 25 is scheduled to be released on Sunday afternoon, while the next College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday evening.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Georgia remained in first place with 60 of the poll's 63 first-place votes. Alabama is the second ranked SEC team at No. 6.

Tennessee rose three spots to No. 8 after deftly defeating Vanderbilt, while LSU fell seven spots all the way down to No. 13 after losing on the road to unranked Texas A&M. South Carolina rose into the rankings to No. 20 after back-to-back top-10 wins, while Mississippi State also moved into the Coaches Poll at No. 25 after beating Ole Miss.

Here's the full coaches poll after Week 13:

USA Today ACFA Coaches Poll - November 27, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia 12-0 1572 (60)

2. Michigan 12-0 1512 (3)

3. Texas Christian 12-0 1446

4. Southern California 11-1 1381

5. Ohio State 11-1 1312

6. Alabama 10-2 1262

7. Penn State 10-2 1153

8. Tennessee 10-2 1143

9. Washington 10-2 1039

10. Kansas State 9-3 930

11. Clemson 10-2 900

12. Utah 9-3 872

13. Louisiana State 9-3 845

Scroll to Continue

Read More

14. Florida State 9-3 739

15. Oregon 9-3 681

16. Oregon State 9-3 613

17. UCLA 9-3 603

18. Tulane 10-2 558

19. Notre Dame 8-4 340

20. South Carolina 8-4 299

21. Texas 8-4 292

22. North Carolina 9-3 175

23. Central Florida 9-3 141

24. Texas-San Antonio 10-2 127

25. Mississippi State 8-4 88

Others Receiving Votes:

Ole Miss 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 upon its release.

See Also:

'This is All We Have, But This is all We Need' Personifies This Alabama Team

Three Years Later, Will Anderson's Gamble Pays Off with Legendary Crimson Tide Career

Bryce Young's Legacy is a Memory that Won't Fade Anytime Soon

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) fumbles as he is hit by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly: Iron Bowl, Alabama 49, Auburn 27

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: We're just sayin'
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: We're Just Sayin'

By Anthony Sisco
112622_MFB_SabanNi_WilliamsCa_Auburn_CTP1641
All Things Bama

Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Julio Jones on Sports Illustrated cover, Nov. 20, 2017
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 27, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Won the Iron Bowl

By Katie Windham
112622_MFB_WilliamsRo_Auburn_CTP2374
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 7 Alabama Football 49, Auburn 27 at the Iron Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Auburn Tigers head coach Carnell Williams reacts after his team scores against theAlabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Auburn HC Cadillac Williams: "We Didn't Get It Done"

By Mason Smith