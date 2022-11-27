Alabama Football Rises to No. 6 in Coaches Poll

Alabama football moved up to No. 6 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday after beating Auburn in the Iron Bowl 49-27 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 7.

The AP Top 25 is scheduled to be released on Sunday afternoon, while the next College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday evening.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Georgia remained in first place with 60 of the poll's 63 first-place votes. Alabama is the second ranked SEC team at No. 6.

Tennessee rose three spots to No. 8 after deftly defeating Vanderbilt, while LSU fell seven spots all the way down to No. 13 after losing on the road to unranked Texas A&M. South Carolina rose into the rankings to No. 20 after back-to-back top-10 wins, while Mississippi State also moved into the Coaches Poll at No. 25 after beating Ole Miss.

Here's the full coaches poll after Week 13:

USA Today ACFA Coaches Poll - November 27, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia 12-0 1572 (60)

2. Michigan 12-0 1512 (3)

3. Texas Christian 12-0 1446

4. Southern California 11-1 1381

5. Ohio State 11-1 1312

6. Alabama 10-2 1262

7. Penn State 10-2 1153

8. Tennessee 10-2 1143

9. Washington 10-2 1039

10. Kansas State 9-3 930

11. Clemson 10-2 900

12. Utah 9-3 872

13. Louisiana State 9-3 845

14. Florida State 9-3 739

15. Oregon 9-3 681

16. Oregon State 9-3 613

17. UCLA 9-3 603

18. Tulane 10-2 558

19. Notre Dame 8-4 340

20. South Carolina 8-4 299

21. Texas 8-4 292

22. North Carolina 9-3 175

23. Central Florida 9-3 141

24. Texas-San Antonio 10-2 127

25. Mississippi State 8-4 88

Others Receiving Votes:

Ole Miss 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 upon its release.

See Also:

'This is All We Have, But This is all We Need' Personifies This Alabama Team

Three Years Later, Will Anderson's Gamble Pays Off with Legendary Crimson Tide Career

Bryce Young's Legacy is a Memory that Won't Fade Anytime Soon

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.