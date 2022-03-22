Alabama Forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The sophomore forward appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball’s attritions continued Monday night as sophomore forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The news came after redshirt freshman forward Alex Tchikou and walk-on sophomore guard Jaden Quinderly entered their names in the transfer portal earlier in the day.

Ambrose-Hylton averaged 1.0 points and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% (5 of 11) from the floor over 10 appearances last season. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward averaged just 5.5 minutes per game and hasn’t played since a 90-71 win over South Carolina on Feb. 26.

Ambrose-Hylton joined the Crimson Tide as the No. 137 overall player in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He averaged 1.1 points and 0.7 rebounds over 19 appearances during his freshman season.

Over the weekend, Alabama starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced the end of his college career. Alabama is also set to two other scholarship players in seniors Keon Elllis and James Rojas.

Meanwhile, junior guard Jaden Shackelford and freshman guard JD Davison are both considering pursuing professional careers this offseason. The Crimson Tide could also see other players test the transfer waters moving forward.

Alabama is bringing in a five-player signing class, featuring four SI99 members in forward Brandon Miller (No. 11), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffin (58) as well as junior college forward Nick Pringle.

At the moment, those five additions would offset Alabama's five departing scholarship players — Ambrose-Hylton, Ellis, Quinerly, Rojas and Tchikou — putting the Crimson Tide at the NCAA limit of 13 for next season. If either Shackelford or Davison elects to pursue professional careers, Alabama would have room to add a transfer of its own this offseason.

Players have until April 24 to enter their names in the NBA draft this year. Following the NBA draft combine in May, players have until June 1 to withdraw their names and retain NCAA eligibility.