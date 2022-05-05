Alabama Freshman OL Dayne Shore Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

The three-star offensive lineman is looking to leave the Crimson Tide before beginning his first season in Tuscaloosa.

An Alabama player is looking to transfer before beginning his first season with the Crimson Tide. Thursday morning, freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Shor, a former three-star recruit enrolled at Alabama in January and spent spring camp with the team. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman joined the Crimson Tide as the No. 395 overall player and No. 33 offensive tackle in this year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is a native of Alpharetta, Ga.

Since the start of last season, Alabama has seen 14 scholarship players transfer to new schools.

— Javon Baker, WR, Kentucky

— Marcus Banks, DB, Mississippi State

— Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas

— Jackson Bratton, LB, UAB

— Tommy Brown, OL, Colorado

— Caden Clark, TE, Akron

— Agiye Hall, WR, Texas

— Shane Lee, LB, Southern California

— King Mwikuta, LB, Arkansas State

— Pierce Quick, OL, Georgia Tech

— Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

— Paul Tyson, QB, Arizona State

— Camar Wheaton, RB, SMU

— Xavier Williams WR, Utah State

Shor is one of three Alabama players currently listed in the portal without a new destination, joining defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. and defensive back Kaine Williams.

Alabama has added four incoming transfers in wide receivers Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and Tyler Harrell (Louisville), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and offensive lineman Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt). The Crimson Tide is also reported to be in contention for Pittsburgh wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season.

If Shore does depart from the program, Alabama will have 86 scholarship players on its roster this summer, one over the NCAA limit of 85.