Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Running Back Shaun Shivers

When it comes to the Auburn running game, all eyes will be on Tank Bigsby during the Iron Bowl, and with good reason.

He's fifth in the SEC with 943 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He's fast. He's elusive. he plays behind a good line.

"Tank Bigsby, is as good as anybody in our league relative to his production, his performance," Nick Saban said. "He can make you miss. He runs behind his pads."

In 2020, Bigsby the SEC Freshman of the Year, was eighth in the SEC in all-purpose average (122.4 yards per game, third among FBS freshmen) and his 834 rushing yards ranked second among all FBS freshmen. Bigsby was the first Auburn player to average 6.0 yards per carry since James Bostic in 1993.

This season, he ranks seventh at 5.27 yards per carry.

But when it comes to making the most of his opportunities, Shaun Shivers can't be touched among the Auburn running backs.

"He’s an energy guy," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said when Shivers returned to practice after missing a couple of games. "He’s a vibe guy."

Shivers only has 14 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown, to go with 22 catches for 163 yards and another score.

He became Auburn’s 49th career 1,000-yard rusher against Georgia. His five receptions for 38 yards at LSU were both career highs for the senior, and he eclipsed those marks with six catches for 40 yards at Texas A&M.

Jersey: No. 8

Position: Running back

Height: 5-5

Weight: 185

DOB: July 20

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

High School: Chaminade-Madonna

Pros

Dynamic runner in short areas who easily makes bigger defenders miss with his cutting ability which is helped by a low center of gravity. Shivers possesses great acceleration, exploding out of his cuts. When bouncing runs, he is able to beat defenders to the corner using his burst. Shivers runs as hard as his frame allows him to, lowering his shoulder and driving his legs. His small surface area alongside his elusiveness gives defenders little chance to get a good angle on him. Shivers is creative in space and adjusts quickly to catch off-target passes underneath.

Cons

Severely undersized back who is tackled easily if defenders get an angle on him. Lacking strength, Shivers is unable to absorb and gets blown up in pass protection. He is inconsistent reading and anticipating leverage. Below average vision is reflected by him not following lead blockers and failing to read the second level. Despite good step frequency, his small stride length limits him to below-average long speed. Shivers is not nuanced as a route runner, being unable to take advantage of his agility.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch

As a true senior, Shivers has been an offensive and special teams contributor all three years at Auburn. While playing running back in the vaunted SEC is no easy task, the shorter-statured and nimble-footed rusher from Fort Lauderdale utilizes his lack of size as an asset, escaping both defenders’ vision and grasp. With natural hands to catch the ball away from his frame and the willingness to face-up blitzers in pass protection, Shivers projects as a third-down back at the next level, and his added value as a kickoff returner won’t be overlooked by NFL talent evaluators.

Summary

Very short and small runner who is dynamic in short areas and runs as hard as his frame allows him to. Shivers makes it hard for defenders to get an angle on him. Once they do, he is tackled easily, lacking strength and having below-average vision. Shivers projects as a change of pace back who is a practice squad caliber player until he improves his route running and vision. He could become a contributor down the road but will never start in the NFL due to his limitations.

Grades

5.8 (current value)/7.3 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Two years ago, it was Shivers who knocked Alabama safety Xavier McKinney's helmet off on a touchdown run, which is all one needs to know about what kind of player he is. In 2020, he was also a team captain. Against Alabama last year he had six carries for 17 yards, two catches for nine yards, and five kickoff returns for 68 yards with the longest being 21 yards. Shivers isn't the guy of player to carry the offense, but he used at the right time in the right way, he's exactly the kind of change-of-pace player who can provide a huge spark to his team in a rivalry game.

