Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 10, 2020

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field and Cross Country: at UAB Blazer Invitational

Men's Tennis: South Alabama at Alabama, 6 p.m., CT, Watch

Gymnastics: Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., CT, SEC Network, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Kentucky 81, Alabama 71

Did you notice?

Kenzie Wright, Michaela Morad, and Benedetta Moresco have all been invited to participate in the Augusta Women's National Amateur on Apr. 1 - Apr. 4.

Former Alabama center Ryan Kelly is headed to his first Pro Bowl ever. He will replace Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who is out due to injury. The game will take place on Jan 26.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will be joining Kelly in Orlando for the all-star event as he was named the injury replacement for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans. It will be Cooper's fourth appearance in the Pro Bowl in five seasons.

The biggest news around the SEC on Thursday was Mississippi State's hiring of Mike Leach as head coach. Here is Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen's announcement of the hire:

Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii was suspended due to darkness. Although, three of the four former Alabama golfers competing were able to finish their round.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

239 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."

January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.”

– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

