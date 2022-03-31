Alabama Gymnastics Advances to NCAA Regional Final

The Crimson Tide soars into the Sweet 16 behind its third-highest score of the season.

With some key contributors out due to injury and a few new faces in the lineup, Alabama gymnastics picked up where it left off at the end of the regular season.

The Crimson Tide soared into the Sweet 16 and regional final with a 197.900 Thursday afternoon to take first place in the afternoon session of the Seattle regional.

In the quad meet with No. 12 Michigan State, No. 21 BYU and host team No. 25 Washington, the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide was able to build and maintain a comfortable lead throughout the meet, leaving the other three teams to fight for the second spot to advance to the finals.

Heading into the final rotation, balance beam, Alabama just needed to make it through without having to count a fall. The beam team was able to do much more than that starting out with a 9.9 from Ella Burgess that led to a 49.450 on beam.

Star juniors Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette have both been limited by late-season injuries to only competing in the uneven bars lineup. Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth has often talked about the depth of her team this season, and she was able to show it off at regionals.

It started on floor when senior Griffin James stepped into the floor lineup for the first time this season and posted a 9.875. Another senior, Emily Gaskins, was put in the vault lineup for the first time since week one and scored a 9.825. On beam, Shania Adams entered the lineup for the first time since Feb. 4 to replace Blanco and tied her career high with a 9.9.

Speaking of career highs, Shallon Olsen had one of her best meets in an Alabama uniform starting out with a 9.85 on floor in the opening rotation. The Canadian Olympian scored a career best 9.95 on vault when she stuck her Yurchenko double-twist, one of the most difficult vaults in college gymnastics. She also tied her career high on beam with another 9.95 after sticking her pike double-back dismount.

Freshman Lilly Hudson finished second in the individual all-around competition with a 39.500 highlighted by her 9.95 on floor.

Like it has been for most of the season, Alabama's best event of the day was the uneven bars. Every single gymnast scored at least a 9.9, including the lone routines from Blanco and Doggette, led by a career high-tying 9.95 from Mati Waligora.

With a 197.325, the Spartans were able to move past the Huskies to join the Crimson Tide in the regional finals. Alabama and Michigan State now await the results of the evening session between No. 4 Utah, No. 13 Oregon State, Illinois and Stanford to see who they will face on Saturday with a trip to the national championships on the line.

