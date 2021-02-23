Alabama Gymnastics' Luisa Blanco Named SEC Gymnast of the Week

The sophomore all-around posted career-best scores in all four events against LSU last Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama gymnastics sophomore all-around Luisa Blanco was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week for her performance against LSU last Friday.

Blanco won the all-around with a 39.825, the third-highest score in Crimson Tide program history.

In the balance beam and floor exercise, Blanco posted two 9.975 scores. She also scored a 9.925 on the vault and a 9.950 on the uneven bars. All four scores were career bests for the sophomore.

Here is the full release from the SEC highlighting Blanco as well as the other gymnasts of the week:

SEC Gymnast of the Week - Alabama's Luisa Blanco, a sophomore from Dallas, Texas, won the all-around with a 39.825 in the win over No. 2 LSU, the third highest all-around score in program history. Blanco posted career-best scores on all four events for the second week in a row, going 9.925 on vault, 9.950 on the uneven bars and 9.975 on both the balance beam and floor exercise. In addition to her victory in the all-around, she won the floor exercise, uneven bars and balance beam.

SEC Specialist of the Week - Auburn's Derrian Gobourne, a junior from Sarasota, Fla., scored a 9.925 or better in all three events in the win over No. 12 Georgia. Gobourne opened the meet with a season-high 9.925 on vault to win the event crown. She then posted a career-high 9.95 in the anchor slot on bars to capture first place, followed by a 9.925 on floor to earn a share of first place. With Gobourne's help, Auburn registered season-high team scores in all three events.

SEC Freshman of the Week - LSU's Haleigh Bryant, a freshman from Cornelius, N.C., finished in second place in the all-around with a 39.600 at No. 6 Alabama. Bryant scored a 9.875 on both bars and beam for the Tigers. She anchored LSU's vault lineup with a 9.90 and tallied a 9.95 on floor in the sixth spot.