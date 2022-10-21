Alabama Gymnastics Releases Full 2023 Schedule

It's a new era for Alabama gymnastics with a new head coach in Ashley Johnston, and the program released its 2023 schedule for the first year under her leadership Thursday evening.

The schedule begins at home in Coleman Coliseum against Michigan State on Jan. 6. The home schedule also features meets against Florida (defending SEC champion,) Auburn ( a roster that is headlined by U.S Olympian all-around champion Suni Lee,) LSU and Boise State.

The Crimson Tide has road meets at Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri, plus a neutral site quad meet at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth against defending NCAA Champion Oklahoma, Arkansas and Stanford. The SEC championship meet is back in Duluth, Georgia this year and the NCAA Championships are in Fort Worth.

Last season, Alabama finished second at SEC Championships and seventh at NCAA Championships.

Alabama's roster is led by fifth-years Sania Mitchell and Shallon Olsen, plus seniors Mati Waligora, Makarri Doggette and 2021 SEC Gymnast of the Year Luisa Blanco. There are four juniors, three sophomores and six new faces as freshmen.

Times, TV and streaming options will be released closer to the season.

Alabama Gymnastics 2023 Schedule

Jan. 6 vs Michigan State

Jan. 13 at Arkansas

Jan. 20 vs Florida

Jan. 27 at Kentucky

Feb. 3 vs Auburn

Feb. 10 at Metroplex Challenge vs. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Stanford (Fort Worth, Texas)

Feb. 17 at Georgia

Feb. 24 vs LSU

March 3 at Missouri

March 10 vs Boise State

March 18-SEC Championships (Duluth, Georgia)

March 30-April 1- NCAA Regional Championships

April 13-15- NCAA Championships (Fort Worth, Texas)

