Alabama in the 2022 Senior Bowl: Game Recap

Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis wrapped up the beginning of their draft process in the Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. - Every year, the Senior Bowl kicks off the NFL Draft process. Seniors from colleges across the country get to showcase their talent throughout a week of practice and game day, hoping to build on their football resumes and become household names.

The Alabama representatives in the 2022 Senior Bowl, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, were both featured in the American team starting lineups, coached by the staff of the Detroit Lions. With both players having played five years for the Crimson Tide, Alabama fans expressed their gratitude to Robinson and Mathis in Mobile on Saturday.

In the first half, Robinson got five carries and totaled 15 yards on the ground. On Friday, Robinson was voted running back of the week for the American team by the linebackers he competed against all week in practice. Every time he touched the ball, the Mobile, Alabama crowd made sure to make the Tuscaloosa native feel welcome with cheers and shouts of "B-Rob!"

Clayton Connick | BamaCentral

Robinson saw time on special teams as well, contributing on the punt team and kickoff return team.

Mathis got in on the action with one tackle in the first half, as he was used in his defensive tackle role throughout the game. The Crimson Tide players were used sparingly throughout the second half, as Robinson finished the day with six rushes for 18 yards and Mathis had his first half tackle on the stat sheet.

The National team took an early lead, as Baylor running back Abram Smith scored on a pass from Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as the game's first score. The National team took a 13-0 lead into halftime, but the American team did not stay off the scoreboard for long. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell scampered in for a two-yard score, and Texas kicker Sam Dicker sank a 38-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter.

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder flipped his second touchdown pass of the afternoon to Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter, pushing the National team lead to 20-10 and giving the Senior Bowl its final score. Ridder was voted offensive player of the game for his efforts, and Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey was named the game's MVP.

Although Robinson and Mathis had minimal statistics in the game Saturday, both added value to their draft stock throughout the week of practice. Both will hear their name called during draft weekend in April, along with a host of Alabama juniors.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, had a lot of positive things to say regarding Mathis and his draft stock on Tuesday morning.

"I've seen a lot of good defensive linemen coming out of Tuscaloosa, they're pretty good at every position up there," Nagy said. "Every year there's like a new guy, and Phil is the next one.

"Watching him during the summer time... we had an early day three grade on him, we had him in the fourth round. Good player, but he took a really nice jump this year. In terms of the interior d-line, he moved up as much as anyone for us in that group. He's not just a two down player in our opinion. Every team is looking for guys who can get up field and rush the passer and affect the quarterback from the inside... and Phil can do that."

Clayton Connick | BamaCentral

The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 28, and it will conclude on April 30.