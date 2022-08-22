Skip to main content

Alabama Lands Six Players on AP Preseason All-America Teams

A total of four Crimson Tide players were listed on the AP's first team, while two addition made second-team status.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Associated Press announced its Preseason All-America Teams on Monday morning, with Alabama leading all programs with four first-team selections and six players total between the first and second teams.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Young was listed as the Crimson Tide's lone offensive first-team player. On defense, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks rounded out Alabama's four first-team selections.

For the AP's preseason All-America second team, Crimson Tide offensive guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were named, with Gibbs being named the team's offensive all-purpose player.

The AP is one of five news outlets that is used to determine consensus All-American status. The other outlets are as follows: the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation. If three of the outlets select a player to its first team, then the player is given the consensus honor. Unanimous selection is issued to a player that is named to all five outlets' first teams.

Here is the full list of players named to the 2022 Associated Press Preseason All-America Teams:

2022 Associated Press Preseason All-America Teams

First Team

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama.

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers: Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards: O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama.

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri.

Defense

Edge rushers: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

