Alabama Lands Six Players on AP Preseason All-America Teams
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Associated Press announced its Preseason All-America Teams on Monday morning, with Alabama leading all programs with four first-team selections and six players total between the first and second teams.
On offense, quarterback Bryce Young was listed as the Crimson Tide's lone offensive first-team player. On defense, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks rounded out Alabama's four first-team selections.
For the AP's preseason All-America second team, Crimson Tide offensive guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were named, with Gibbs being named the team's offensive all-purpose player.
The AP is one of five news outlets that is used to determine consensus All-American status. The other outlets are as follows: the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation. If three of the outlets select a player to its first team, then the player is given the consensus honor. Unanimous selection is issued to a player that is named to all five outlets' first teams.
Here is the full list of players named to the 2022 Associated Press Preseason All-America Teams:
2022 Associated Press Preseason All-America Teams
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama.
Running backs: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.
Tackles: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.
Guards: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.
Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.
Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.
Wide receivers: Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.
All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.
Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
Defense
Edge rushers: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.
Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.
Linebackers: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.
Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.
Safeties: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.
Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.
Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.
Tackles: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.
Guards: O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.
Center: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.
Tight end: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.
Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.
All-purpose player: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama.
Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri.
Defense
Edge rushers: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.
Linemen: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.
Linebackers: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.
Cornerbacks: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.
Safeties: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.
Defensive back: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.
Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.