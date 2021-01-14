Alabama LB Dylan Moses Declares For NFL Draft

University of Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

He posted the following letter on Instagram:

“We are CHAMPS!! We hoisted the trophy for you and Alabama fans across the nation. I want to thank you all for believing in us. You guys are the best fans in the world. It’s truly an honor to represent this university, community, and the state of Alabama.

“First, I want to say thank you to my family for pushing me to become the I can possibly be, regardless of the circumstances and teaching me to always work hard. You guys taught me to be a man of my word, and through all the ups and downs, I stood true to my word.

“Thank you to Coach Saban for believing in me ever since the 8th grade. It’s an honor to say I played football for the Greatest of All Time. I will never forget the football and like skills you taught me.

“To the coaching staff, trainers, support staff, and nutritionists, thank you all. Without all of you, my teammates and I would not be successful perform at the highest level.

“Thank you to my teammates, I love you guys. We’ve been through so much together, and I can’t think of a better group of people to gone through this year with. You guys pushed me and believed in me since day one. Never forget this season because we made history through all of the adversity. This will remind us that we can do anything and most importantly, to never give up.

“With that being said, I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft and forgoing my remaining eligibility at the University of Alabama. I’ve earned my degree and ended my senior year as a National Champion. For that I’m forever grateful. God bless and Roll Tide forever! “

Moses missed all of the 2019 campaign due to an ACL injury and bounced back in 2020 nicely, recording 80 total tackles, 40 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and one interception on his way to earning First Team All-SEC status.

For his Alabama career, he complied 196 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. Moses is considered a fringe first-round, early second-round pick by most NFL mock drafts.