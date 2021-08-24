Alabama Leads SEC with 15 Players on 2021 Preseasons Coaches All-SEC Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama football led all 14 teams of the Southeastern Conference in players named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Seven Crimson Tide players were named to the league's First-Team by the coaches of the conference, four on the Second-Team and four more on the Third-Team.
On the First-Team All-SEC team, wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal were named on offense. On defense, lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. alongside defensive backs Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe were named First-Team All-SEC.
On Second-Team, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. made the cut on offense while linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive back Jordan Battle were named on defense.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the lone Crimson Tide offensive player to be named to the SEC's Third-Team on offense. On defense, lineman LaBryan Ray and linebacker Christopher Allen made the cut. Place-kicker Will Reichard was named to Third-Team All-SEC on special teams.
Here is the full list of players across the conference that were named to all three of the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams:
2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Evan Neal, Alabama
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cade Mays, Tennessee
C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Zachary Carter, Florida
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
JT Daniels, Georgia
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Zamir White, Georgia
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
George Pickens, Georgia
TE
Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL
Ed Ingram, LSU
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C
Nick Brahms, Auburn
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Ali Gaye, LSU
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
LB
Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, Florida
DB
Elias Ricks, LSU
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Smoke Monday, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*
Mac Brown, Ole Miss*
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn*
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
RB
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*
WR
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jacob Copeland, Florida*
Jermaine Burton, Georgia*
TE
Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL
Austin Deculus, LSU
Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Ty Clary, Arkansas*
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Travon Walker, Georgia
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M*
Lewis Cine, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Grant McKinniss, Missouri
RS
Kearis Jackson, Georgia