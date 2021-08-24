August 24, 2021
Alabama Leads SEC with 15 Players on 2021 Preseasons Coaches All-SEC Team

A total of seven Crimson Tide players were named First-Team All-SEC by the coaches of the conference.
Alabama Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama football led all 14 teams of the Southeastern Conference in players named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven Crimson Tide players were named to the league's First-Team by the coaches of the conference, four on the Second-Team and four more on the Third-Team.

On the First-Team All-SEC team, wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal were named on offense. On defense, lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. alongside defensive backs Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe were named First-Team All-SEC.

On Second-Team, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. made the cut on offense while linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive back Jordan Battle were named on defense.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the lone Crimson Tide offensive player to be named to the SEC's Third-Team on offense. On defense, lineman LaBryan Ray and linebacker Christopher Allen made the cut. Place-kicker Will Reichard was named to Third-Team All-SEC on special teams.

Here is the full list of players across the conference that were named to all three of the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams:

2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL
Evan Neal, Alabama
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cade Mays, Tennessee

C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Zachary Carter, Florida
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK
Cade York, LSU

P
Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB
JT Daniels, Georgia

RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Zamir White, Georgia

WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
George Pickens, Georgia

TE
Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL
Ed Ingram, LSU
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C
Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Ali Gaye, LSU
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB
Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB
Elias Ricks, LSU
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn

P
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*
Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB
Bo Nix, Auburn*
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jacob Copeland, Florida*
Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE
Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL
Austin Deculus, LSU
Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C
Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Travon Walker, Georgia
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M*
Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK
Will Reichard, Alabama

P
Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS
Kearis Jackson, Georgia

SEC Logo, Alabama practice, December 15, 2020
