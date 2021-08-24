Alabama Leads SEC with 15 Players on 2021 Preseasons Coaches All-SEC Team

A total of seven Crimson Tide players were named First-Team All-SEC by the coaches of the conference.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama football led all 14 teams of the Southeastern Conference in players named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven Crimson Tide players were named to the league's First-Team by the coaches of the conference, four on the Second-Team and four more on the Third-Team.

On the First-Team All-SEC team, wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal were named on offense. On defense, lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. alongside defensive backs Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe were named First-Team All-SEC.

On Second-Team, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. made the cut on offense while linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive back Jordan Battle were named on defense.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the lone Crimson Tide offensive player to be named to the SEC's Third-Team on offense. On defense, lineman LaBryan Ray and linebacker Christopher Allen made the cut. Place-kicker Will Reichard was named to Third-Team All-SEC on special teams.

Here is the full list of players across the conference that were named to all three of the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams:

2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss



RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Zachary Carter, Florida

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

JT Daniels, Georgia

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

TE

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL

Ed Ingram, LSU

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB

Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB

Elias Ricks, LSU

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn*

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland, Florida*

Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE

Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL

Austin Deculus, LSU

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Travon Walker, Georgia

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS

Kearis Jackson, Georgia