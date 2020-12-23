Alabama Leads the Way on the AP All-SEC Honors

DeVonta Smith named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award while Nick Saban selected as a semifinalist for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team led the All-Southeastern Conference honors as voted on by a panel of members of The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award and head coach Nick Saban was selected as a semifinalist for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award.

AP All-SEC

Saban was voted the league’s Coach of the Year, Smith tabbed SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors and cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the Defensive Player of the Year. The only individual award the SEC champions were not selected to was Newcomer of the Year.

Five Alabama players were named to the first-team All-SEC offense. Quarterback Mac Jones, Smith and SEC-leading rusher Najee Harris were voted to the first team, along with center Landon Dickerson and tackle Alex Leatherwood. Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were on the defensive first team.

Guard Deonte Brown was a second-team selection, while a pair of freshmen were voted to the second-team defense in linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Malachi Moore.

2020 Paul Hornung Award Finalists

Smith was named one of five finalists for the 2020 Paul Hornung Award. The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.

Smith is joined by Michael Carter (North Carolina), D’Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan), Travis Etienne (Clemson) and KadariusToney (Florida).

The senior touched the ball four different ways, compiled 160.6 all-purpose yards per game (ninth nationally), while averaging an astounding 25.6 yards per punt return; and scored receiving, rushing and returning a punt. Smith led the nation in yards after a catch and nearly 50 percent of his catches went for scores or first downs.

The winner and his family will be honored in March 2021 at the annual Paul Hornung Award Banquet at The Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award

Saban is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Saban previously won the award presented to the best head coach in college football in 2016.

In his 14th season, Saban has led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 11-0 record, the school's 28th SEC championship and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff this season. He has coached more games (84) as the Associated Press' No. 1 team than any other active head coach.

Saban is joined as a finalist by Tom Allen (Indiana), Brent Brennan (San Jose State), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Hugh Freeze (Liberty), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Kalani Sitake (BYU) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday Dec. 24th and close on Sunday, January 2nd. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Jan. 3rd and run until January 12th. The winner will be announced Jan. 15th.